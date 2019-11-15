We get what we deserve
Investors take notice; If you own stock in a company you will understand what I'm saying. You bought their offering a while back. Now you can't understand the growing lack of confidence that surrounds them. Now you realize that their executive branch has been gutted out and the replacements are far less competent and far more self-centered.
No wonder doubt about their intentions and competency is enveloping their work.
Since the new executives now control decision making you realize they also control oversight of the company's activities. The heavy investors have already pushed their holdings way above rational proportions. Since that has been accomplished by fooling less sophisticated investors, us, it will soon be time for them to reap the blue sky that we bought in good faith.
By the time we realize that we've been duped it will be too late and the lenders who were there for our company during the blowhard good times will desert them/us when earnings ratios fall to below average levels. Because of our misplaced faith and because of our complacency we will get what we deserve. That is to be bamboozled once again and blame others for our lack of conscientious concern.
David Lane, Rapid City
Beware the “Government Run” healthcare trope
Those who say the Government can't effectively run an improved “Medicare for All” program are attempting to kill the proposal by suggesting certain failure. If people believe the implied failure of the “Government Run” trope then it will be easy for opponents in the healthcare industry and in Congress to deny us affordable universal healthcare. Traditional Medicare for seniors is an effective Government Run single payer program having administrative costs of only 2 to 3 percent - much lower than the for profit Medicare Advantage program.
Think of the Apollo program as an example of what a “Government Run” program can accomplish with the full support of Congress.
The Apollo moon landing program was very successful, even though far more challenging than improved “Medicare for All”. NASA, a Government organization, was given full responsibility for bringing together the capabilities of its many technical centers and their contractors.
If Congress would support improved “Medicare for All”, as it did the Apollo program, we could have a “Government Run” system providing affordable universal healthcare to all Americans. People must come before profits.
Robert G. Wilfong