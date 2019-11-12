Preserve dark skies
I hope the City Council will restudy the downtown lighting and consider becoming a Dark Sky Compliant City. Forty years ago here in Chapel Valley on a moonless nigh you could easily see the beauty of the Milky Way.
This is no longer true and I miss its cosmic splendor.
The International Dark Sky Association web site has a number of suggestions and recommendations about how to use LED lighting that may help. LED lighting lasts longer, is more efficient therefore costing less to operate and at the same time gives better lighting but still can preserve dark skies.
With our excellent city planners, it should be possible to find a way to better lighting and darker skies.
Willis Sutliff, Rapid City
Hopping mad
The article in Sunday’s Journal about the woman suing Custer County for failure to protect her from an assailant made me hopping mad. Over and over again we read about restraining orders which clearly aren’t worth anything at all: they’re just a piece of paper, and if the stalker doesn’t honor them, and the police aren’t willing to intervene unless they catch the stalker about to commit another crime, then felonies and tragedies will keep occurring.
No one should have to keep a gun in their house in case someone who has a permanent restraining order shows up. We should be confident the police will help us if we call them.
When I lived Baltimore , a woman asked me to call the police for her because they wouldn’t help protect her from a man whose gun she had hidden. They laughed at me and said unless he had the gun right in his hand, and was pointing it at her while he made a threat, neither she nor anyone else had a right to confiscate it. That was 1989: I hoped that things had gotten safer and fairer for victims of domestic abuse since then. But for some reason, progress in this legal area is glacial.
At the very least, people with restraining orders should have ankle monitors, and past victims should be alerted when they are being released from prison. All law enforcement also needs to take posted threats seriously.
Naidine Adams, Rapid City
Very disappointed
I am disappointed that the Rapid City School Board scheduled classes on Veterans' Day. Although I do not officially speak for the American Legion, I am a proud member, and although I was only a reserve soldier who never saw combat, my unit was on standby, ready to ship out to Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm.
Truth is, I don't even live in the district; nevertheless, I am an American who honors and respects our American Veterans, and it is by this authority that I chastise the Rapid City's School Board and District Administration for inadvertently disrespecting our veterans.
I read the Journal's reporting (RCJ 11/8/19) on the many ways the district plans to honor our veterans in various schools throughout the district on Veterans' Day, and I find these efforts some small consolation; however, by that reasoning, we should also go to school on all national holidays.
Why is school in session on Veterans' Day, but not on Presidents' Day, or MLK Day, or Native American Day, or any of the civic holidays we celebrate as Americans?
I understand that educators and administrators are under tremendous pressure to achieve their important objectives in this modern world that often disrespects their efforts and resists funding their mission, but I hope that in the future the school board will recognize the importance of our civic holidays. I am sure that the school board and downtown administrators respect our veterans, and that they just made a short-sighted blunder, and that they will get it right next time.
Respectfully,
Richard Jones
New Underwood
Governor is right
I liked the recent opinion column by our Governor Noem about preserving and protecting the outdoor treasures of South Dakota. She is so right with her ending "We must all take care of them together."
The Booth National Fish Hatchery and Archives in Spearfish is a park near where I live that has much natural and historic beauty surrounding a busy working fish hatchery. It's a major tourist attraction in our area.
Folks wanting to help protect this outdoor treasure should visit with family and friends. They should also consider supporting the D.C. Booth Society. It's a citizens group that works with local, state, and national government to protect the natural and historic treasures at the Booth fish hatchery.
David Nickel, Spearfish