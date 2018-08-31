RE: Article in the August 22, 2018 edition
Dear Editor:
I read your article on page A6 concerning the letter that the State’s Attorney sent to the Attorney General saying that he decided not to prosecute the School Board.
The Board contends that they never violated the open meetings law. There were 7 complaints of a violation of an open meetings law. Mr. Sword would only allow the Open Meetings Commission to handle the first 4 complaints; reserving the other three complaints for possible criminal prosecution. The Board was prepared to and did answer all 7 complaints. Following a hearing in Pierre, the Open Meetings Commission found that there was no violation of the 4 complaints that the Fall River County State’s Attorney allowed the Open Meetings Commission to consider. It was within an hour after the Open Meetings Commission made its decision that Mr. Sword contacted the school attorneys and threatened to criminally prosecute the school board members on the other 3 complaints.
I am not sure what changes the State’s Attorney is referencing in his letter to the Attorney General, but I am not aware of any changes that the Hot Springs School Board has made regarding board meeting procedures. The Board recently appointed a member to fill a vacancy and listed on the agenda that there would be an appointment to fill a board vacancy. We did not list the name of the new member on the agenda, because until the school board selected someone to fill that vacancy you don’t know who the board member will be. That was the same method used for the agenda that was used for the appointment of Kari Sanders. It is not possible to post on the agenda who the new appointee is going to be until the School Board takes a vote to appoint a new member.
Finally, I want to lay to rest any allegations that the Board President, Kim Henningsen, violated the open meetings law. The allegation was that Mr. Henningsen released information discussed in executive session. First and foremost, even if a board member were to speak publicly regarding information shared during an executive session, it would not be a criminal offense. It would be an ethics violation that would be dealt with by the school board. During a public presentation, a member of the public provided financial records and information concerning the cost of administration staff at the Hot Springs School District. After that public presentation, the Board had gone into executive session to discuss personnel. The Board left the meeting room and went into the administrative office for the executive session. While the Board was in executive session, the Business Manager met with the member of the public who had presented the financial information regarding the cost of salaries for administration of the Hot Springs School District. The Business Manager then learned that the information being shared was not for the Hot Springs South Dakota School District, but was for the Hot Springs Arkansas School District. The Board came out of executive session and was in the process of resuming their positions at the table where the public meeting was taking place when the Business Manager approached the Board Members and told them individually that the information presented in the public forum about the cost of administration salaries was erroneous and was based upon financial information from the Hot Springs, Arkansas School District.
Jane Farrell and I both worked with the School Board Members and the Superintendent to follow the Reduction In-Force Policy (RIF). That Policy had been negotiated between the School District and the Hot Springs Education Association. The School Board was bound to follow that policy and, in the process, could not discuss publicly how it was handled because it involved employee qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of teachers in determining what teacher positions would potentially be reduced because of the budget constraints. South Dakota Law allows these issues concerning employees to be discussed in executive session.
In the end, 3 of the 4 employees that were directly affected by the Reduction Enforce Policy continue to be employed in different capacities at the School District earning the same rate of pay they were earning. (The 4th employee took a position in another school district but would have had employment). Senator Lance Russell went before the School Board and the public and apologized for the state aid formula that specifically contributes to the budget constraints that your School District is facing. It is clear that the state aid formula helps large schools and hurts small and mid-size school, like Hot Springs, who face difficult choices.
Board members were aware that they could ask the public to opt out of the tax freeze which would result in higher property taxes which they did not want to do. Finding a solution to the financial situation was not easy on the board, the faculty and staff or the community.
In the past number of years, there have been times where there are not enough candidates to run for a position on the School Board and the School Board is left to fill those open vacancies by appointment. Being on the School Board is a difficult and challenging position and may be one of the most thankless jobs in the world. When an issue is on the table, Board Members hear it from all sides. We have a School Board composed for honorable, thoughtful, community leaders who care about education in our community. I found it totally reprehensible that the State’s Attorney would threaten these Board Members with criminal prosecution instead of allowing the issue to be resolved by the Open Meetings Commission.
Thank you for giving me the opportunity to express my thoughts and reactions to Mr. Sword’s letter to the Attorney General that you used for your page A6 story on August 22, 2018.
Yours truly,
Patrick M. Ginsbach