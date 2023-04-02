The Marshals fell behind 21-0 to the Salina Liberty early in the second quarter, but upped their game down the stretch on Sunday at Summit Arena.

Rapid City got back in the game with eight seconds left in the first half on a two-yard touchdown pass from Tajh Thomas-Tolbert to offensive lineman Shay Roberts and cut its deficit to 21-6 at the break.

In the second half the Marshals continued to chip away and trailed by 10 points with just under six minutes to play.

Salina proved too much in the end though, as it scored on its last two drives to claim a 42-18 road victory.

“Consistency is what we struggle with,” Marshals coach Dante Dudley said. “A catch here, running the right route here and things like that can make a difference for our team right now. We’re still struggling with consistency right now and we need to get better at it.”

The loss marked the Marshals' (1-4, 0-4 CIF) fourth-straight against league opponents.

Thomas-Tolbert looked sharp behind center for Rapid City at times, despite throwing three interceptions inside the Salina 10-yard line.

Marshals quarterback completed 20 of 30 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas-Tolbert also rushed for a one-yard score in the second half.

“I can always do better,” Thomas-Tolbert said. “I’m never going to say I had a good game, but it’s just great to be out here with the guys. WIth my last team in Kansas I didn’t get the opportunity I thought I’d get, so I’m just happy to be out here.”

Thomas-Toblert joined the squad this week after starting the season with the CIF’s Southwest Kansas Storm.

Dudley attributed the goalline turnovers to a lack of chemistry between his new signal caller and his wide receivers.

“We had a lot of chemistry errors down there,” Dudley said. “Guys just haven't worked together long enough to know exactly what a guy wants to do. Once we clean that up, we'll be okay.”

The Marshals finished the night with 174 yards of total offense with 177 yards through the air and negative-three rushing yards on 23 carries.

The Liberty (3-1) amassed 224 yards of total offense with 118 passing yards and 106 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans set the tone for Salina at quarterback. Evans completed 7 of 13 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He also added five carries for 16 yards and two scores on the ground.

Dudley said its been difficult for the Marshals to play consistently with a lot of roster turnover in the last couple of weeks but he saw positive growth on the field Sunday.

“It’s hard but these guys are working on it,” he said. “The games are getting closer and we’re playing better. We’ve had a really competitive first half of the season and we’ve got to keep trying to find our way.”

Salina opened the game with a five play, 39-yard scoring drive to take an early lead. Tracy Brooks put the Liberty on the board first with a five-yard touchdown run and James Kazalski added an extra-point to make it 7-0 with 11:29 left in the first quarter.

The Marshals drove down the field on the following drive but Thomas-Tolbert was intercepted in the endzone by C.J. Jones on third-and-five from the opposing eight-yard line.

The Liberty capitalized with another scoring drive capped by a five-yard touchdown pass from Evans to Mustaful Strong that made it 14-0 with 1:12 left in the frame.

Salina continued its hot string on its third drive with another touchdown on a two-yard run by Evans that made it 21-0 with 9:14 left in the second quarter.

The Marshals punched back with a score before the half and entered the break, down 21-6.

Rapid City continued to fight in the second half but a pair of Salina touchdowns in the final five minutes put the game out of reach and the Liberty claimed a 24-point road victory.

“We have to get consistency down to where we can finish drives,” Dudley said. “That’s what it’s going to take.”

The Marshals return to the field at 6:05 p.m. Saturday as they host the Sioux City Bandits at Summit Arena.