Life-changing encounter leads to shelter for homeless man

Wayne Hartman is looking forward to a warm Christmas after a life-changing encounter this week. Hartman, who has been homeless for three years, has shelter through the winter thanks to a team of good Samaritans.

A seemingly chance meeting on Monday with Amy and Erik Hartsoch turned into an outpouring of Christmas spirit and goodwill. The Hartsochs, who live in Ray, North Dakota, are in Rapid City because Erik had back surgery here. The surgery had been rescheduled a couple of times, Amy said, and since it was taking place this week, the Hartsochs came to Rapid City early to finish their Christmas shopping. While shopping and running errands, Erik spotted Hartman trying to navigate a hill in his wheelchair.

“We’re both people that want to help when we see a need,” said Amy, who jumped out of the car to help Hartman up the hill. “It’s cold. When you see someone in need, help them.”

The couple offered Hartman a ride to his next destination. The Hartsochs learned that Hartman was staying at a motel where someone had paid for his room for a couple of nights, but he’d soon be on the streets in freezing weather.

“I was asking him questions and it was obvious this man needs some help in life,” Amy said. “What really touched my husband and I was he was not asking us for anything. He was just thankful for a ride in a warm car.”

“People don’t always want or need handouts, so we asked Wayne if he wanted a few more nights at the motel,” Amy said. “We paid for a week for him to stay there.”

Meeting Hartman, and the events that transpired since then, are “a God thing,” Amy said. She felt prompted to take a photo with Hartman and share it on her Facebook page – with Hartman’s permission – and she asked her Facebook friends if they’d donate money to extend Hartman’s stay at the motel.

She posted the information Monday. Some Facebook friends shared it with their friends and by Tuesday, $6,350 had been raised.

“I’d never expected this to get as big as it did,” Amy said. “The number of people that gave was truly unbelievable. It made me cry.”

The money is paying for Hartman’s motel room through mid-April, and Amy said the couple will use some of the funds to order a new wheelchair for Hartman. The Hartsochs hope to have Hartman’s new wheelchair when they’re back in Rapid City in January for a medical appointment. Funds raised also will supply Hartman with some gift cards for food and necessities.

“People were so kind and generous,” Amy said. “It’s definitely not a ‘me’ thing. It’s all a God thing, and truly I have the best Facebook friends who have the best Facebook friends. It’s so awesome. … It’s been so crazy to see what’s happened.”

“We can’t change the entire world,” she said. “But we can change the world for one person.”

Hartman said on Thursday he ultimately hopes to transition from the motel into an apartment, and he is grateful for the Hartsochs’ help.

“Creator God wants us all to live and help each other and to live as a family, as one,” Hartman said.

The Hartsochs hope to return to North Dakota by Christmas Day, depending on how well Erik recovers from surgery. While they’re in Rapid City, Amy bought Hartman some necessities including boots, a set of clothing, a water bottle, a backpack full of needed items, a sleeping bag, a blanket and hand and foot warmers.

“It was meant to happen this way, and it’s so humbling. It’s one of those things I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Amy said.

“I feel like Wayne is so genuinely so appreciative of this help,” Amy said. “I told him he is surrounded by so many people who want to him and bless him.”

Hartman said the outpouring of help was an answer to prayer, and that he had confidence his prayer would be answered. Amy said Hartman told her he’d prayed for help two days before he met the Hartsochs.

“He told me, ‘I don’t pray for myself unless I really need something,’” Amy said.

Five years ago, Amy said her brother David died unexpectedly, and that loss has made her more aware of people’s struggles and inspired her to have greater compassion to help others.

“If we can encourage someone and share the love of Jesus, ultimately that’s the most important thing,” Amy said. “I would encourage people to open their eyes to people around them. There’s so many people who need help.”

Giving to local homeless shelters, or purchasing items such as sleeping bags and filling those with items such as hats and hand and foot warmers are practical ways to help those who may be homeless during cold weather, Amy said.