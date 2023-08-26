Photographer Paul Horsted and retired journalist Ernie Grafe followed the path of Gen. George Custer’s 1874 exploration of the Black Hills in their book “Exploring with Custer: The 1874 Black Hills Expedition.” Now, using new information and updated technology, Horsted and Grafe have released an updated, even more comprehensive account of Custer’s journey.

The book recounts a turning point in Black Hills history. Gen. George Armstrong Custer’s journey to the Black Hills was better documented than any military expedition in Old West history, thanks in part to photographs by William H. Illingsworth and diaries kept by at least 15 men.

Horsted and Grafe’s book “Exploring with Custer: The 1874 Black Hills Expedition” combined the first photographs taken in the Black Hills with excerpts from journals, newspaper reports and scientific observations about events of that summer -- including the discovery of gold that started a rush to the Black Hills and changed the course of Western history. Custer’s journey was the first military expedition in what was, in 1874, an unmapped area of the West unknown to non-Native Americans.

“Exploring with Custer” was originally released in 2002; the fourth edition was released in June. The fourth edition is the result of three years’ work by Horsted and Grafe, who completely updated and revised the book to incorporate new information, perspectives and discoveries about the expedition.

“Both Ernie and I had been talking about this for awhile. We knew things had changed in terms of development (in the Black Hills), so places you used to be able to go… now somebody purchased it and they gated it. There were things like that we felt needed updating,” Horsted said. “Technology helped us a lot. Google Earth had come along to further verify a lot of what we thought we knew about the expedition. We had more sources to add (such as information from the oral history of an Arikara guide at the expedition)."

Grafe said some new information in the book has come from readers. One example is a journal from a wagon driver on Custer’s expedition. A relative of the driver who had his diary read “Exploring with Custer” and contacted Horsted.

“There were over 1,000 people on this expedition,” Horsted said, calling sources such as the wagon driver’s journal “manna from heaven.”

“Those hand-written diaries have an immediacy about them that is amazing,” Horsted said. “What he did write is a perspective we don’t get from other sources.”

Grefe said such firsthand accounts of people on the expedition were a fascinating part of updating the book.

“You realize you’re reading what people have written, usually the day of or the day after, so they were really alive. I had the idea of stringing those pieces together with…newspaper reports,” Grefe said. “In this book, we have new sources…that provide more depth, more imagery and more stories of what they were going through.”

Every page of the book has been updated, and the fourth edition of “Exploring with Custer” includes several entirely new sections, including a discussion of wagon ruts the authors believe originated in 1874, landmarks visited by the expedition, a selection of expedition artifacts, and local museums with artifact displays.

“We added 36 pages of new material,” Horsted said. “It’s like a whole new book.”

In the opening pages, the late Lakota scholar Jace DeCory reflects on what the expedition meant for her people as well as what the sacredness of the Black Hills can mean for everyone today. DeCory died in November 2022.

“The Black Hills is the center of the universe for the Lakota, a place where prayer prevails and ceremonies are held to give thanks and connect with our ancestors, and where sacred sites remain vital to our existence,” DeCory writes in the book. “Freedom is oftentimes associated with a geographic place, and the place where the Lakota find freedom is in the Black Hills.”

“I’m pleased to have Jace’s voice, a Lakota voice, giving their perspective on this expedition,” Horsted said.

Clearer images, then and now

This edition of “Expedition with Custer” is the first time all 50 of the Black Hills sites visited by photographer William H. Illingworth in 1874 have been identified. Each of his images printed in “Exploring with Custer” are paired with a matching “then-and-now” image taken in 2020 or 2022 by Horsted.

According to Horsted, the historic photographs in this edition of “Exploring with Custer” are presented in much greater clarity because of high-resolution scans of the original glass plate negatives, using the latest digital tools. The result is better detail in areas that had previously been lost to over- or under-exposure. The glass plate negatives are held by the State Historical Society in Pierre.

The new scans as reproduced in the book also show the entire glass negative. Previous prints in traditional darkrooms had often cropped the image.

“I was pleasantly surprised to find that Illingworth had recorded clouds in the sky and landscape details we simply couldn’t see in earlier renditions of his work,” Horsted said. “There’s a surprising difference of clarity in the pictures.”

“A fair number of photos contain actual human activity and especially for local people, you can now go see where the general’s tent was parked, or men were working on something, or there was a wagon train. Seeing where those things are actually happening is pretty interesting,” Grafe said.

Advances in technology since the first edition of “Exploring with Custer” was printed in 2002 have improved Horsted’s photography as well. He said current digital cameras allowed him to re-photograph sites with greater precision. Often, he was able to place his camera within inches of the location of Illingworth’s tripod, a goal that was difficult to achieve with film cameras 20 years ago. The quality of photos is much better now compared to shooting with film, Horsted said.

This updated edition of the book presents several of the most famous expedition images in full color through advances in digital colorization. The colorization gives “an exciting realism to familiar views such as Custer with a grizzly bear or the infamous ‘Champagne Supper’ photo of July 31, 1874,” he said.

“Then-and-now” photos for which Horsted is known make up about half of “Exploring with Custer.” While many areas in the Black Hills look different than they did in 1874 or even in 2002 when the book was first released, some places are remarkably unchanged.

“You can stand in Castle Creek Valley and about the only change is there is a road (now) where the wagon train was passing in 1874,” Horsted said.

“The most startling thing is there’s a couple of burned stumps, and a stump was there in 1874 and it’s still there,” Horsted said.

Information provided by the United States Forest Service estimates the stump is about 600 years old, Horsted said.

Meanwhile, some notable differences even in the past 20 years have occurred because of pine beetle infestations.

“The forest has undergone considerable change since the first edition was published,” Horsted said. “In some places, formerly dense stands of pine trees are now meadows, due to the mountain pine bark beetle epidemic that took place during the past twenty years. In a few other areas trees have continued to grow, sometimes blocking views that were more open in 2002.”

A trail guide through the Black Hills

“Exploring with Custer” provides an updated guide to the trail itself, accompanied by excerpts from firsthand accounts of day-to-day events along the route. The result is a narrative of expedition life linked to precise locations within the Black Hills. Horsted and Grefe said the book is designed so readers can enjoy the book from the comfort of home or take the book into the field to follow Custer’s wagon train, with the help of detailed maps and GPS coordinates.

The updated trail guide reflects changes in land ownership, along with more precise GPS data for following the route that’s been altered in several locations.

“Even after 20 years it’s still fascinating to walk through the woods or drive a back road and know that the expedition passed this way almost 150 years ago,” Grafe said. “You’re viewing the same landscape its members saw and wrote about.”

“We’re not trying to glorify Custer,” Horsted said. “It’s about the history of that expedition. It is our history and we continue to be fascinated by it.”

“Exploring with Custer” is available at Mitzi’s Books and The Journey Museum in Rapid City, from the South Dakota State Historical Society, and at select Black Hills museums, galleries, bookstores and National Park and National Forest locations. Numbered, author-signed limited edition hard-cover copies are available directly from Paul Horsted. Go to paulhorsted.com for more information.