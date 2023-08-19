The joy Gary Mule Deer has given others through laughter and music is coming back to him, times three.

This year, the Spearfish entertainer became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, he’s the subject of a heartfelt new documentary, and he’s being inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

“It’s pretty amazing. I’m just honored for all of this. I’m overwhelmed and honored,” said Mule Deer, who began his career more than 60 years ago performing in bars and venues in the Black Hills. “I had no idea this would happen, but I guess that’s what I’ve been working for.”

Mule Deer, 83, describes himself as a funny musician.

“I did comedy so nobody would notice I wasn’t playing guitar that well,” he chuckled.

“Funny musician” has been his formula for success. His wife, Nita Mule Deer, said her husband’s brand of musical comedy started by accident early in his career.

“He was doing a show in Deadwood. He missed a chord in a Johnny Cash song he was doing and he told a joke and got the audience back,” she said. “From then on, he would do music and comedy and music and comedy.”

Mule Deer started out as a musician and later formed a band, Gary Miller and The Vaqueros, who were inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association in 2009.

“There were dances that featured rock’s biggest stars, and they stopped at the [Tretheway Pavilion] in Spearfish on their tours, and Gary talked them into letting him go on stage with them and play,” Nita said of her husband’s first years as a performer.

At the time, Mule Deer was running his father’s movie theater in Spearfish, which he would open up especially for stars including Jerry Lee Lewis, The Everly Brothers and more.

“He made friends and they would let him get on stage and play with them,” Nita said.

Making friends and loving what he does has been the heart of Mule Deer’s career ever since.

Grand Ole Opry

In January, singer-songwriter Marty Stuart extended the invitation for Mule Deer and comedian Henry Cho to join the Grand Ole Opry, and Cho was inducted in February. Country superstar Vince Gill inducted Mule Deer into the Grand Ole Opry March 10. The two have been friends for 40 years.

Cho and Mule Deer are the first comedians to become members since stand-up comedian Jerry Clower was inducted in October 1973.

The Grand Ole Opry describes itself as “the most illustrious family in all of country music." The show’s management exclusively decides who will receive invitations to become members of the country music showcase. The Grand Ole Opry started in 1925, and Mule Deer is its 230th member along with stars such as Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride and The Oak Ridge Boys.

Mule Deer has performed more than 160 times at the Grand Ole Opry and has five shows scheduled there in August. He calls it “the pinnacle of what I’ve done so far.” Mule Deer said his family-friendly comedy bridges the gap between grandparents, parents and kids who see his shows.

“We get 4,500 people a night there. It’s huge at Opryland,” Mule Deer said.

Mule Deer’s style of clean comedy is part of why he’s been such a success at the Opry, Nita said.

“It can include everybody,” she said. “Young people enjoy it as much as their parents do. That’s why he does so great on the Grand Ole Opry.”

“The Opry has been the thing he loves the most,” Nita said. “They’re like a family. They’re all such wonderful people...It’s a huge amount of fans and they love Gary and he always just does so well and really enjoys it.”

‘Show Business is My Life, But I Can’t Prove It’

“Everywhere something important in comedy has happened, Gary Mule Deer has been there,” said Bart Shannon, the director of a new documentary about Mule Deer’s life and career, “Show Business is My Life, But I Can’t Prove It.”

“There was a famous ‘Tonight Show’ episode where a streaker streaks behind Johnny Carson. Gary was holding his clothes,” Shannon said. “Gary was at the comedy strike at The Comedy Store [in West Hollywood] in the 1970s...He was on ‘On Location: Freddy Prinze and Friends’ [the first HBO comedy special]...He’s always been there.”

“If you’ve been in the business that long, your life is so much more entertaining than our lives because of the shoulders you rubbed and the venues you’ve played,” Shannon said.

“Show Business is My Life” was six years in the making. Shannon is a longtime fan of Mule Deer’s work. He and a small film crew traveled to Spearfish to interview Gary and Nita Mule Deer and Gary’s son, Shawn Bitz, who lives in Rapid City. Nita had grown up in South Dakota — her mother founded Spearfish’s Festival in the Park — but Nita was a model in New York when she and Gary met in Spearfish.

Nita has managed or co-managed Mule Deer’s career for 42 years — primarily from Spearfish, which has been the couple’s home since they married.

“We do this together,” Mule Deer said of Nita. “I’m out on the road, but if it wasn’t for her keeping me together out of Spearfish — it isn’t easy. We’re partners in this...I’m blessed.”

“We’re a pair,” Nita said. “He doesn’t spend time writing jokes, but things pop into his head and he’ll try them out on me, and if I think they’re funny, he’ll go with it.”

Born Gary Clark Miller, his habit of spotting mule deer while traveling eventually earned him the nickname Mule Deer, and it stuck.

After starting out performing in the Black Hills, Mule Deer moved to Denver and then to Los Angeles in the mid-1960s. He began working at a comedy club, Ledbetter’s.

Ledbetter’s emcee was John Deutschendorf, who became known as John Denver. Steve Martin, a young up-and-coming comedian, worked as a magician there. Among other future stars there at the time, The Carpenters performed at Ledbetter’s, but they were so young they had to be accompanied by their mother.

Mule Deer and Martin were roommates who became lifelong friends, and Martin is one of many celebrities featured in “Show Business is My Life.”

“Steve Martin tells the story of when he was hired to be a writer on ‘The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour’ and was struggling with writer’s block. Then he remembered a great joke, which he realized was his roommate Gary Mule Deer’s. With permission, Martin used the joke, which made it on to the [show],” Shannon said. “He credits Gary for breaking his writer’s block and allowing that career to be what it was.”

A comical audition landed Mule Deer a spot performing with a folk group, New Society. Mule Deer and New Society later started touring, and they performed on television and in theaters nationwide, Nita said.

“He was very funny and ended up as a kind of a front man doing a lot of comedy along with the music,” she said. “He just had that innate ability to be funny and he always has been, and it’s always very unique and clever. That’s why he has the reputation of being one of a kind.”

Television was another game-changer for Mule Deer’s career.

“Leaving [South Dakota] in 1965 and getting into a record company and a folk rock group was incredible, but I think the first big thing is my first ‘Tonight Show’ with David Brenner,” Mule Deer said. “That really launched everything for my own career. I’d been doing shows with other people and this was the first time I was by myself.”

“My career really started to take off. It was pretty amazing and out of that I got several other shows and became a regular, like on Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, and I was a co-host and judge on ‘The Gong Show.’ There were a lot of variety shows in those days,” Mule Deer said.

Mule Deer eventually left music groups and formed a comedy duo, Mule Deer and Moondog, with Dennis Flannigan.

“They worked everywhere. They became really popular. It was in the 1970s and they were thrown on the national stage. They were doing a lot of TV and going out with a lot of rock and roll groups,” Nita said.

“They lasted for five years doing TV shows and working all over the country, but after five years Gary went out on his own. He started [performing at] The Comedy Store a lot. He started doing ‘The Tonight Show,'" she said.

Wherever his career has taken him, an enduring trademark of Mule Deer's humor has been his prop comedy, as he's made audiences laugh with everything from a red clown nose to “hefty Tupperware tubs of props...like a miniature circus” according to Mule Deer's longtime friend David Letterman in “Show Business is My Life.”

“He still loves doing a lot of his old classic things. He tapes a rubber chicken to a microphone and blindfolds it and shoots a cigarette out of the chicken’s mouth with an arrow off his guitar string. He’s been doing this forever,” Nita said. “He’s famous for that.”

Longtime fans still love the props and quintessential Mule Deer comedy.

“He’s always trying to add new things but people love his classic things and want to hear it again. Funny is funny and people look forward to hearing things they’ve heard him do before, and they laugh just as much as they always have,” Nita said.

Shannon describes “Show Business is My Life” as a fascinating look at show business and the definition of a successful career.

“Gary rubbed shoulders [with comedians] starting with Steve Martin and David Letterman, and their careers turned out differently,” Shannon said. “Gary is out there doing what he loves and making people laugh. We talk about what is success — is it making millions of dollars or being able to do what you want to do and still love doing it. He couldn’t be happier at 83. He’s still getting to perform.”

"Show Business is My Life, But I Can't Prove It" was released Aug. 1. It's available to rent or purchase on all major streaming platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV and Google, Shannon said.

‘An amazing amount of friends’

“Gary has shared the stage with well over 100 music icons in his career and in every genre,” Nita said. “He’s good friends with Alice Cooper...All of the people he's had the opportunity to meet — everybody just loves Gary. He's made an amazing amount of friends through his career and they all think the world of him."

“We’ve been very lucky to know some really, really nice people as well as being incredibly talented people,” she said.

Mule Deer began gaining a following with country music fans by performing with some of the genre's biggest stars — and even reuniting on stage with Jerry Lee Lewis, The Everly Brothers and people he’d first met in Spearfish, Nita said.

“He [performed] with so many of the biggest country music icons. He shared the stage with just about everybody you can think of in the country music field from back then,” Nita said, including Merle Haggard, Roger Miller, The Judds and Dolly Parton.

Mule Deer has worked in Las Vegas showrooms, at Lake Tahoe, in Reno and Atlantic City and all over, Nita said. He was a cast member of “Hee Haw” during the country music variety show’s final two years of its run, and Mule Deer appeared on The Nashville Network for nearly a decade.

For the past 30 years, Mule Deer has performed with Johnny Mathis, a collaboration Mule Deer calls “one of my favorite jobs of all time.”

“We do theaters all over the country, a lot of casinos and beautiful performing arts centers and we [perform] with an orchestra,” Mule Deer said.

Mathis sings, then Mule Deer performs and Mathis sings again. “He opens and closes the show for me,” Mule Deer quipped.

Learning to play golf was another career-changing move for Mule Deer, who has appeared at celebrity golf tournaments for decades. This month, for instance, Mule Deer will team up with Clint Eastwood, Bill Murray and Murray’s son to play in Eastwood’s annual golf tournament, The Clint.

“He took up golf and met so many new people,” Nita said. "Everyone loved having him there and he could do shows for them. A huge one was the Sinatra golf tournament. All of the Hollywood royalty would come to that. Gary met a lot of interesting people."

South Dakota Hall of Fame

Mule Deer's South Dakota roots have always played a part in his career, Nita said. Mule Deer was born in Deadwood. He grew up in Spearfish and on his family’s ranch outside Spearfish.

“He was so unique and his personality was so tied into his growing up here on the ranch, and...everyone just reacted so much to that,” Nita said. “Gary Mule Deer from South Dakota has been so much a part of his reputation.”

Mule Deer and the rest of the South Dakota Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 will be celebrated at a ceremony Sept. 8 and 9 in Chamberlain and Oacoma.

The Hall of Fame honor focuses largely on Mule Deer’s contributions as a South Dakotan, in addition to his career achievements. His biography on the Hall of Fame website notes: “He never forgot the needs of fellow South Dakotans. Well-known for charity fundraisers across the country, from benefit concerts to celebrity golf tournaments, Mule Deer regularly brings that spirit of giving back to his home state. He has raised tens of thousands of dollars for South Dakota nonprofits including a Spearfish’s women's and children’s shelter, the High Plains Western Heritage Center, and Black Hills State University.”

The Hall of Fame also touts Mule Deer’s longevity and adaptability, saying he’s “one of the few entertainers to play New York's Carnegie Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall, and, no less important to South Dakotans, Spearfish's High Plains Western Heritage Center.”

Mule Deer’s career still takes him around the United States, and he estimates he’s spending about 180 days traveling and performing nationwide this year.

“If you ask Gary what makes him happiest, he just loves working. He loves his work so much,” Nita said. “He loves golf. He always loved fly fishing, but if you ask what he really enjoys doing, it’s getting on stage and doing what he does — entertaining people.”

“People leave his show feeling good, feeling happy and it means a lot to him,” she said.

Mule Deer sums up his life, career and loving partnership with Nita very simply at the end of “Show Business is My Life, But I Can’t Prove It.”

“Gosh, what a life. What a ride,” he said.