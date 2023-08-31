It’s the summer of Barbie, and the iconic doll’s world domination continues with a new art exhibit in Rapid City. The “Barbie Dahl Pop-Up Exhibition” revisits Bob H. Miller’s 1990s body of art that reimagines Barbie dolls.

“Barbie Dahl Pop-Up Exhibition” will be on display through Sept. 21 in the Denise Du Broy Gallery at Dahl Arts Center. The public is invited to meet Miller and talk to him about his work from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 in the lobby of Dahl Arts Center, during the Downtown Art Walk.

Like the PG-13 rated “Barbie” movie, Miller said his work is not aimed at or intended for children – and there’s not a trace of pink anywhere. The exhibit showcases about 20 pieces of Barbie-themed art, including photograms, Polaroids, pinhole photography and collages – and a Ken doll renamed Little Bob, because a friend dressed the doll to resemble Miller.

Miller, of Rapid City, considers himself a pop artist. He incorporates advertising and popular culture by working mass-produced objects – such as Barbie dolls – into his art. He found inspiration in what he describes as the pin-up model figure of Barbie.

The "Barbie Dahl" exhibit hearkens back to the early 1990s, when Miller was making art with magazine collages, Polaroid photography and alternative black and white photo processes.

“There was a time when I started using a process, an alternative photo process, called a photogram. It’s a photo that does not use a camera and does not use film but uses photo materials,” he said. “I was very involved in doing photograms. Everything is based on the objects you lay on photo paper. I was using clothing and tools and knives and silverware trying to create these images, and I started using Barbie.”

At the time, Miller said, he had a lot of friends whose children were outgrowing their Barbies – and Miller inherited many of them.

“I ended up with more Barbies than I thought I’d ever have. I started working them into art mediums,” he said.

“I always liked Barbie dolls. They’re so loaded with content. They’re these little dolls that look like pin-up models with this otherworldly figure, and there’s little kids playing with these strange, sexy dolls,” Miller said. “I started using them on my photograms and they made a nice shape, and you could see what it was even though it was a silhouetted shape.”

Eventually, after creating a collection of art using Barbies, Miller moved on to other subject matter and hasn’t used Barbie dolls in his art for 25 to 30 years, he said.

A full-time studio artist, Miller has worked with students in South Dakota since 1980 through the Artist in Schools and Communities program. Miller was included in the prestigious “American Perspectives” exhibit which toured Japan for two years debuting at the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Photography.

Before “Barbie Dahl,” Miller’s most recent exhibit at the Dahl featured “reflecto” collages created with Scotchlite reflective light tape. His “reflecto” collages also have been featured in recent years at the Ruddel Gallery at Black Hills State University and, in 2019, at the Mobile Museum of Art in Mobile, Alabama. The collages, displayed in total darkness with viewers wearing headlamps causing the work to radiate saturated illuminated color.

Barbie mania worldwide inspired Miller to revisit his art inspired by the famed doll. The “Barbie” movie is now Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing global release in the studio’s 100-year history, and the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, is now the highest-grossing female director of a live-action movie at the box office.

The immense popularity of the “Barbie” movie prompted Miller to share images of some of his Barbie art on Facebook. It caught the attention of Dahl Arts Center, which offered Miller a pop-up exhibition and the chance to introduce his art to a new audience.

“They’re spontaneous exhibits that (focus on something) that is topical, if there’s something going on that’s current,” Miller said. “If it hadn’t been for this movie, this work wouldn’t have been seen.”