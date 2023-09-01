What’s your favorite Lady A song? The award-winning country band might play it just for you at their concert in Deadwood.

Rocksino by Hard Rock will present Lady A at Outlaw Square at 8 p.m. Saturday. The concert in Deadwood is part of Lady A’s Request Line Tour, and each show is spontaneous and interactive. Described as a celebration between the band and their fans, the Request Line Tour invites fans to let Lady A know what they want to hear performed live.

“Over the past year, planning this tour has kept me awake countless nights dreaming up how we could show the fans that we’ve been profoundly impacted by them,” said band member Hillary Scott. “This tour is about our fans’ connection to these lyrics and melodies. It’s about how we all love and want to be loved. I believe live music communicates that better than most anything else. I hope every person who steps foot in one of our shows feels seen, feels part of this moment that we’ll never forget and knows they are welcome.”

The tour and each concert along the way are unique. Lady A has been performing at theaters and smaller outdoor venues instead of larger arenas, and they’ve set up ways for fans to communicate with the band.

“We started [this tour] in April. We’ve been talking about this idea for a number of years. Some of those big stages you get up there and do your thing,” said band member Dave Haywood.

In contrast, the set list for the Deadwood concert — and each show on the 21-stop tour — is crafted specifically to incorporate song requests that fans submit via Instagram or by calling the band’s voicemail number on their Instagram account.

“It’s just like calling your mom’s voicemail,” Haywood said. “Leave a message with what show you’re coming to and what song you want to hear. Some people share stories like ‘we walked down the aisle to this song’ or ‘this song helped me get through a rough patch.’”

“I get every morning and go to the Instagram messages, and people leave us voicemail, and we craft our songs based on what we hear from fans,” Haywood said. “If we know they’re coming to that show, we’ll try to call them out and say hi to them. Each night is different, so for us as performers it’s really fulfilling.”

Scott, Haywood and Charles Kelley formed Lady A 17 year ago, and the trio enjoys hearing the requests from fans that span the band’s history. Haywood said fans often request ballads about relationships, and songs such as “Hello World” that are inspirational.

“It’s fun for us to reach back in our catalog when fans request older songs,” Haywood said. “The stories we’ve heard and read through the requests are the reason we do what we do. We’ve been deeply touched.”

“There’s a song ‘When You’ve Got a Good Thing’ and a lot of people played it at their wedding. That’s been a common thing we’ve heard,” he said. “It’s kind of all over the board. We played one [last month] we haven’t played in since 2007. It’s organic, it’s spontaneous and it keeps us on our toes as artists, which is a lot of fun.”

“We have a lot of fun, high-energy moments and those moments I feel are inspiring and impactful. The spontaneity of what we’re cultivating for this tour is unique,” Haywood said. “There’s definitely moments that happen. We even take requests from the audience. Somebody will yell ‘Johnny Cash’ and we played ‘Jackson’ the other night.”

“It’s fun songs and serious songs and everything in between. We try to check all the boxes,” he said.

Fans can expect some new music in the mix. As Lady A prepares to release new songs, the band recently gave listeners a sneak peek at some of it, sharing clips on Instagram for fan feedback.

“We have some new music we’re getting ready to put out in the next few months. It’s fun to test [those songs] out live,” Haywood said. “We’ve been doing two or three new ones in a show just to get a feel for them and for us to get them practiced, as well.”

“We never stop writing. We write music in perpetuity. It’s always ongoing. There’s song ideas I have in my phone right now,” he said.

Some of the band’s biggest hits will be part of the show, too, such as its nine-time platinum hit “Need You Now.” The Recording Industry Association of America recently surprised Lady A with Diamond certification for “Need You Now,” marking only the fifth time a country song has reached the benchmark and is the highest certified single by a country group.

Lady A also has won CMA Awards’ Vocal Group of the Year trophies three consecutive years, as well as five Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award.

“We’re in a season of gratitude as a band. We feel lucky to say we’ve been a band for 17 years and we feel grateful to have a catalogue of music that impacted people, and we don’t take that for granted,” Haywood said. It’s been a wild journey for 17 years to still be doing this. We’re still rocking and rolling.”

Lady A’s concert this weekend is the band’s first time performing in Deadwood, though the band has played in Rapid City and Sioux Falls before. Another first is that the band members plan to visit Mount Rushmore before their concert, Haywood said.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’ll be awesome. I love that area. It’s a beautiful area,” Haywood said. “It’s fun to actually enjoy parts of the area [where we’re touring.] That’s a unique advantage to being in South Dakota. For us as a band, that’s really fun.”

Go to rocksino.hardrock.com/deadwood/events/lady-a for tickets to Lady A’s Deadwood concert.