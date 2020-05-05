Lifelong rancher to steer Department of Agriculture

Producers and consumers alike fear a national meat shortage. As the coronavirus disrupts supply, Costco announced it will impose a limit of three packages of meat per customer. Meanwhile, burgers have disappeared from some fast-food restaurant menus.

After major meat processors (including Tyson Foods and Sioux Falls’ Smithfield) shut down production, grocers began bracing for a run on meat. Tyson, which closed plants last month, said the pandemic will disrupt the supply chain despite President Trump’s executive order. Smithfield will partially reopen this week but said it’ll take time to resume full capacity operations.

Considering these challenges, I’m thankful and relieved that Governor Noem today asked a strong, capable expert, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, to step in as Interim Secretary of Agriculture. A lifelong rancher who served on the Agriculture and Natural Resources committee, Rhoden knows the industry inside and out.

Even today, despite his legislative obligations, Larry runs a cow-calf operation and lives on the ranch where he was born and raised. No one doubts Larry’s practical knowledge or his commitment to the people of South Dakota.