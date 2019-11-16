Ann Grosek
LEAD | Ann Grosek, 92, Lead, passed away peacefully Nov. 13, 2019, at Belle Fourche.
“Annie” was born to Joe and Veronica Gonsoir in Day County, SD May 12, 1927, and spent her childhood on the family farm near Grenville. She graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School and worked as a waitress in Webster.
On June 11, 1947, she married Raymond Grosek and in 1954 moved to Lead where Ray (“Mile-Away”) worked at Homestake Mine. She devoted her life to being a stay-at-home-mother, raising their six children: Jim Grosek, Lead; David (Terri) Grosek, Westminster, CO; Sally (Bill) Mason, Belle Fourche; Gerald (Sandra) Grosek, Lead; Janet Ruleaux, Sheridan, WY and Rick (Michelle) Grosek, Sturgis. Ann also enjoyed sewing, gambling in Deadwood, gardening, scrapbooking and following the children's and grandchildren's activities.
Ann is survived by her husband, Ray; six children; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Lorraine. Preceding her in death were infant son Robert & granddaughter Jenny .
Visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead with a rosary following at 7 p.m.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the church.
Condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.