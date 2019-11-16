{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Beebe

RAPID CITY | Betty (Spearman) Beebe, 95, died on Nov. 12, 2019.

Wife of Carlyle Beebe and her children are Ron and Joyce Beebe, Carlene (Beebe) Quist; grandchildren are Nathan and Nicole Quist, Ben (Janelle) and Blake Beebe; great-grandchildren are Parker and Everly Beebe.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to First Assembly of God Missions Department in memory of Betty.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at First Assembly, 4905 S. Highway 16, Rapid City. Condolences may be extended to the family online at HayhurstFH.com and also through the Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home website.

Service information

Nov 21
Memorial Service
Thursday, November 21, 2019
11:00AM
First Assembly of God
4905 U.S. 16 Srv Rd
Rapid City-8909, SD 57701
