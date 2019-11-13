Clarissa L. Red Shirt
RAPID CITY | Clarissa Louise Red Shirt was born Rita Kay “K.K.” Matzke on May 28, 1970, in Scottsbluff, NE to Marvena (LaMont) Matzke and Robert Matzke. Clarissa made her journey to Heaven on Nov. 7, 2019, at her home.
Clarissa is survived by her children, Maria and Olivia Bruner, Charlene LaMont, Nicholas Matzke, Vivian, Tristan, Cante, Steven and Fauna Permann; mother, Marvena LaMont; father, Robert Matzke; siblings, Roni, Anpo and Lawrence Matzke, Iwoblu LaMont and Ryan Eagle Bull; grandchildren, Ayden Gerry, Athena Zimmerman, Jimmy Jo Running Shield, Jr., Luka Strickland, Porter, Maisyn and Sage Coats and Lucciano Shull.
Clarissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence and Clara (Redshirt) LaMont; aunts, Clarissa Nyland and Nada Eagle Bull; uncle, Larry LaMont; cousins, Janet Peoples, and George Eagle Bull; and dear friend, Steve Henrickson.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City.