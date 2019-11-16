Clyde R. Weappa
RAPID CITY | Clyde Raymond Weappa, 88, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Hospice House.
He was born in Sebeka, MN, on April 15, 1931. Clyde married Darlene Kirsch on March 3, 1951, in Sebeka, and they were united in love for 66 years.
He was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars. Clyde was employed by State Farm for 39 years.
Clyde is survived by his children: Barb and Paul Knapp, Rapid City; Alan and Karen Weappa, Boulder, CO; Darla and Steve Jones, Rapid City; Robert and Lorie Weappa, Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren: Jason and Stephanie Knapp, Chad and Suzy Knapp, Danica and Romeo Baylosis, Heidi and Mike Frost, Alannah Weappa, Jessica and Brian Fleming, Casey and Nora Jones, Zoey, Aubrey and Brodey Weappa; 12 great-grandchildren; brother Floyd Weappa, and sister CeCie Doud.
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife Darlene; parents; three brothers; one sister; and one grandson, Andrew Jones.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to services.
Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis with full military honors rendered by the Rushmore VFW Post 1273 & the South Dakota Army National Guard.
A memorial has been established to VFW.
His online guestbook is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.