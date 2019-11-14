Elizabeth Best
RAPID CITY | Elizabeth “Betsy” Best, 89, was called by her Lord and Savior to a joyful reunion with her family gone before on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Avantara Arrowhead.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Best; her parents, Yerby and Frances Land; her brother Yerby Land Jr.; two sisters, Marian Land Ferguson and Dixie Land Juhlin; and many other much-loved family members.
She will be missed greatly by her three children: Wende Best of Englewood CO, Barry Best of Englewood CO and Leslee Best Wallis (Steve) of Rapid City. Joining them in sorrow are her four grandchildren: Kyrie Encinas (Michael) of Englewood CO, Elizabeth Wallis Franz (Andrew) of Rapid City, Taylor Rae Wallis (Derek Dowdy) of Rapid City and Michael Best (Jasmine Tilton) of Parker CO. Her nine great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as her sister Joy Land Getty (Patrick) and brother Gary Land (Sally) also survive her.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation with family will begin from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd. Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to either the Naja Shrine Transportation Fund or Hospice of Rapid City.
For full obituary please visit www.osheimschmidt.com.