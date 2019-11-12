Bonnie McNeil

BEND, Ore. | Bonnie Virgina (Rowe) McNeil began her life in Rapid City, SD, with her parents, C. Merle and Ealsa Rowe.
She received her A.B.A. from Cottey College, Nevada, MO, her B.A. from Yankton College, and her Masters in Theater from the University of Wisconsin.
She married Robert James McNeil in Rapid City on June 12, 1947, after his graduation from West Point. They enjoyed the army life for 27 years and then retired in Custer. Robert preceded her in death in 1997.
Bonnie moved to Bend in 2001 to be closer to family. Bonnie was well known in South Dakota for her storytelling, entertaining audiences of all ages with tall tales, folk tales, and legends.
Her surviving family includes her son, Roderick James McNeil and his wife Jan, of Polson, MT; daughter Heather McNeil of Bend, OR; grandchildren Jamie Rose McNeil, Dana and Chris McNeil, and Ryan and Jessica McNeil; great-grandchildren Amelia, Robert and Everett.
A private memorial service will be held on Nov. 15, 2019, at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, where she will be buried with her beloved husband. Memorials should be sent to Cottey College, Nevada, MO.