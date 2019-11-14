Don R. Sawvell
RAPID CITY | Don Sawvell, formerly of Quinn, SD, died on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home at the age of 81. Don fought a long and brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.
Don Richard Sawvell was born on Dec. 13, 1937, at the family home north of Wall, SD to Floyd and Mildred (Hildebrandt) Sawvell, joining his big sister, Cleone. He grew up working alongside his dad farming, ranching and helping to drill water wells. He rode his bicycle to the country grade school and graduated from Wall High School in 1955. He joined the Army but had to return to take over the family farm after his uncle Norris passed away.
Don married Marcia Anderson on June 18, 1961. From this union, they had three children, Lana, Jody, and Dale. Don was very active in the community as a member of Jaycees, the Masons, the NAJA Shrine, and a longtime member of the Wall Methodist Church and choir.
Don was a beloved friend and neighbor who was always available to help out anyone in need whether it be snow removal, equipment repair, branding, or farming. But it wasn't all work…He loved car races. He rarely missed Sunday NASCAR, or the Friday night races in Rapid, and helped to build and maintain several local cars over the years. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and having friends and family gather in his shop. Don restored a number of old tractors, including the entire John Deere 20 Series.
He had very dear friends from Sioux Falls who became family, friends from living at Sheridan Lake, and wintering in Arizona.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Marcia of Rapid City; children: Lana (Steve) Ruppert of Fayetteville, GA, Jody (Laniece) Sawvell, and Dale (Jackie) Sawvell of Quinn; grandchildren: Christin Atkins, Dakota (Joe) Porter, Casey, Kailey Rae, Camden, Kassidy, Jesse and Kyla Sawvell; great-grandchildren: Mason Atkins, Haylee and Aubree Porter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mildred, brothers-in-law Everett Bauer and Jim McKay, nephew Derryl McKay, and dear friends R.W. (Rip) Smith and Dean Lamb.
Memorial services with Masonic Rites were held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Wall Community Center with Pastor Russell Masartis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial monies will be donated to the Shiner's Hospital Transportation Fund.
Arrangements were with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.