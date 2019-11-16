Joan Lintz

Joan M. Lintz
RAPID CITY | Joan Muriel Halley Lintz, 93, passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was born in Rapid City on June 10, 1926, to James II and Gertrude (Busteed) Halley.
She was raised in Keystone with her sisters, Charlotte, Frances, Helen, and brother James Jr. She attended the Keystone school, and then went on to high school in Rapid City, graduating in 1944. She then attended 1 year of college at Black Hills Teachers College in Spearfish.
She met the love of her life, Bill Lintz on a blind date and six months later they were married on June 24, 1945. They were blessed with seven children: Diana (Bill) McMillan, Mike (Sylvia) Lintz, Margie (Gary) Jurrens, Patty (Norman) Cox, BettyLou, deceased, (Barry) Titterington, Connie (Mark) Law, and Loren (Desa) Lintz. She has 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; daughter BettyLou; her parents; and her siblings.
A memorial service is planned for when the birds and flowers come back.