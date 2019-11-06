Larry J. Martian
WHITEWOOD | Larry J. Martian, 75, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at his home.
Larry was born on Dec. 18, 1943 to Jacob and Angeline Martian in Glencross, SD. He attended grade school in Corson County. He graduated from Timber Lake High School in 1963.
He married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Singer, on June 25, 1966 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glencross.
Larry worked in construction for many years before going to work for Wheeler Lumber. After spending 10 years working for Wheeler Lumber, he started his own company, Martian Logging, and was self-employed for over 30 years.
His passions included making homemade sausage and pickles, tending to his garden. Larry also enjoyed playing games, watching football, and spending time with family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Melissa Martian (Chris Heckenlaible); son, Larry Martian (Michelle); his grandchildren, Nathan and Jessica; siblings, Marcella Niles, Jerome (Bundie) Martian, Judy (Ervin)Zimmerman, Charlotte (Marvin) Sandland, and Leonard (Raetta) Martian; sisters-in-law, Donna, Shirley, and Cheri Martian, Fern Singer, and Peggy Flynn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald, Edwin (Mary), Herbert, and Richard Martian; sister, Lorraine; brothers-in-law, Don Singer, Don Niles, and William Flynn.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Inurnment will follow at Whitewood Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to Dorothy Martian, PO Box 103, Whitewood, SD 57793.
Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.