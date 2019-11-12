Harold L. Stoltenburg
RAPID CITY | Harold L Stoltenburg, 83, Passed away Oct. 6, 2019.
Harold was born April 28, 1936, to Richard and Hulda Stoltenburg in Troy SD. He worked with his parents on the family farm in Watertown until it was sold. His Dad was a talented carpenter and he followed in those footsteps by creating beautiful artwork and exceptional carpentry skills. Harold graduated from Watertown High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree from South Dakota State University and pursued a career in Soil Conservation. Over the years he also sold insurance and real estate. In November 1953 Harold joined the South Dakota Army National Guard and was proud of his military service which spanned over 36 years. He was always honored when he was around other veterans and those that serve, never taking for granted the sacrifices they have made.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Vickie Rick; his parents; brother, Roy Stoltenburg; sister, Elaine Weagel.
He is survived by daughter, Denise (Tracy) Lively, Rapid City; Son, Jay (Angel) Stoltenburg, Deadwood; son-in-law Dave Rick, Rapid City; Grandchildren Katie (Jeremy) Evans, Rapid City; Erin (Jim) Wynia, Rapid City, Kris (Becky) Wynia, Belle Fourche; great-granddaughter Jayda Evans; Pat Stoltenburg (mother of his children), Rapid City; sisters Velma Moss (Scott) and Maecille Moss; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Rapid City, followed by full military services at 12:30 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.