John G. Flohr
RAPID CITY – John G. Flohr, 90, formerly of Mobridge, SD passed away at home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
John was born on Jan. 21, 1929 in rural Regent, ND to John and Anna (Jaeger) Flohr. He attended school in Mott, ND and upon 8th-grade graduation, began working with the Milwaukee Railroad at the age of 14. In 1950, John was drafted in the Army. He served as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.
In 1953 John returned to New Leipzig, ND to work as a section foreman. On Oct. 12, 1953, John married Edith E. Kraft in Selfridge, ND. The couple moved many times with the railroad within ND, SD, MT, and IL. His long career with the Milwaukee railroad culminated as Brakeman within train service. John retired in 1979 in Mobridge, SD. The couple moved to Rapid City in 1980. John and Edie resided in a home they built in Black Hawk until Edie's passing in 1992.
John is survived by his son Gary and his wife Karen of Billings, MT; daughter Sheryl and her husband Rod Moon of Mobridge; son Mike and his wife Julie of Pinehaven, WY; and his son Mark and his wife Peggy of Hartville, WY; and one sister Doris Ann Kopp of Sacramento, CA. John was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his wife Edith; parents John and Anna Flohr; sister Delores Gross; and great-granddaughter Hayden Grace Rohrer.
John was a member of Our Lady of the Black Hills and lifetime American Legion member. John loved spending time with his grandchildren, cooking, baking, and watching football, especially the NW Missouri Bearcats.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at the church.
Burial with Military Honors will be 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.