Judy A. Wolf

RAPID CITY | Cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Judy A. Wolf, 76, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

Judy was born on March 30, 1943, in Hebron ND to Lillian and Charles Matejcek. She moved to Beach, ND at a very young age and spent her childhood and young adult years in North Dakota.

She attended Dickinson State College and graduated with a standard elementary education degree in 1963. While in college, she met and married John Wolf and then taught in Buffalo, SD. John and Judy moved to Rapid City in 1966.

Judy worked as a paraprofessional in the Rapid City schools for over 20 years and loved her work with children. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and was involved in a number of ways in her Catholic church. Her favorite place to travel was Mustang Island, TX, where she and John spent many winters. John would fish and Judy would walk the beach looking for shells. Above all, she cherished her grandson, Tyler and was very involved in all aspects of his life.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lillian Matejcek; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Casper and Pauline Wolf; and sister-in-laws Karen Wolf and Kathleen Matejcek.

She is survived by her beloved husband of fifty-four years, John; daughters, Joan Wolf, of Minneapolis and Linda (Philip) Pendergrass, of Denver; grandson Tyler; a sister, Mary Tupa, Bismarck, ND; and brothers Don Matejcek, Bismarck, ND, and Bob Matejcek, Sun City Center, FL.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a Christian Wake Service and Rosary at 6 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Church of St. Therese, the Little Flower.

Her guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.

To send flowers to the family of Judy Wolf, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 18
Visitation
Monday, November 18, 2019
5:00PM-6:00PM
Nov 18
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Monday, November 18, 2019
6:00PM
Nov 19
Christian Funeral Mass
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
10:30AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
