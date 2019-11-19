Kenneth Judd

Kenneth D. Judd
RAPID CITY | Kenneth Douglas Judd, 90, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Westhills Village Health Care. Kenny was born on Feb. 20, 1929, in Murdo, SD. His parents were Dewey and Esther (Hade) Judd.
Kenny attended Murdo Elementary School, middle school in Vancouver, WA and graduated from Murdo High School in 1948.
He worked for several farmers before moving to Rapid City, SD in 1950. He found employment at Eddie's Tire and Glass. Kenny worked as an employee, a manager, a partner, and an owner for the next 50 years.
Kenny married Margaret Palander on June 26, 1951, at St. Frederick's Catholic Church in Murdo, SD. They had two children, Sharon (Judd) Ebert and Steven Judd. On June 9, 1972, the Judds lost their home, cars, and business to the flood, but they survived.
Kenny was a life member of the Western South Dakota Buckaroos. He enjoyed many trail rides. He also enjoyed having morning coffee with his friends.
He played sports in high school (basketball and football). He really liked all things western: horses, horse races, rodeos, trail rides, western clothes (boots, hats, and jeans), and western music. His favorite saying was “He liked good quarter horses and blue heeler dogs.”
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials will go to the Buckaroo Scholarship Fund.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret of 68 years; his daughter, Sharon Ebert; his son, Steve (Sharon) Judd; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and two special nieces, Paula Lind and Brandee Miller.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; two brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home with Father Bill Zandri officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.
Family and friends may sign Ken's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.