Lois Harter

Lois L. Harter
Lois Leona (O'Bryan) Harter, 85, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 12, 2019.
Lois was born on Oct. 19, 1934, to Dale & Marian (Roberts) O'Bryan in Hot Springs, SD. As a child, she lived in Fairburn, Buffalo Gap & Hot Springs.
She married the love of her life, Stanley Burtz Harter, on Dec. 28, 1955, on a cold snowy night in Hot Springs. They celebrated 63 years of marriage. Beginning at age 15, she worked in hospitals caring for people as a nurse's aide and later as a ward secretary at Rapid City Regional Hospital. She retired after 32 years of working with children in pediatrics. She loved going to church and praying for friends and family. She enjoyed playing the piano, shopping, mall walking and talking on the phone with her family.
Lois is survived by her children; Marleen Edberg (Duane), Connie Wagner (Dwight), Starla Troutner (Mark), David Harter (Ladda), Janice Harter, Randy Harter (Doreen); 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two sisters; and three brothers.
She is now strolling over Heaven with her husband Stanley Harter; a son Ronald Dean Harter; her two miscarriages; and her parents Dale O'Bryan & Marian O'Bryan.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.