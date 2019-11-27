WATERTOWN | Louann Rae Julius, 59, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019 after a six-month battle with cancer.
Louann was born on Dec. 7, 1959 in Sisseton, SD, to the late Merl and Elaine Pies. She was married to Robert W. Julius on July 9, 1977 in Sisseton. Louann lived a majority of her life in Watertown and also spent 5 years in Stockholm, SD, and 10+ years in Rapid City before moving back to Watertown in 2017.
Louann worked various jobs that allowed her to spend the most time with her family. She was most recently employed by Dakota Tube in Watertown and also worked at Rapid City Regional, the Watertown School District, and the Rapid City School District in the cafeteria.
Louann was a humble, kind, caring and loving soul with an overflowing heart for people and pets. She was always the life of get-togethers with her great stories and inviting smile. Her warm and welcoming personality will be missed by many.
Louann spent most of her free time with Robert enjoying coffee and breakfast on the weekends, working on home and garden projects, exploring new antique shops, meeting new people along the way, and spending time with family and friends.
Louann is survived by her husband, Robert Julius; son, Jesse Julius and his wife, Erin Julius; her two grandsons, Lincoln and Walker Julius of Sammamish, WA; and son, Dillon Julius and his wife, Ashley Julius of Rapid City.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held for Louann at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Memorial Lodge at Cedar Canyon Camp, 5130 Memorial Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.