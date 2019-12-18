Mary Lou Thornton
CHADRON | Mary Lou Thornton, 92, passed away Dec. 8, 2019 in Chadron. Mary Lou was born in Chadron on Sept. 6, 1927, to Joe and Margaret (Wright) Blundell. She was the fifth of six children growing up on the farm south of Chadron. She attended Chadron High School, graduating in May of 1944. After high school, she worked at the Dawes County Farm Office and Blundell Plumbing. On August 30, 1946, she married Louis Thornton. Louis and Mary Lou had four children; Monte, Merle, Connie and Linda.
While her children were young, she served as a Den Mother of a Cub Scout Troop. She worked at the Chadron Blossom Shop and then as a custodian at Memorial Hall at Chadron State College. After retiring from the College in 2000, Mary Lou enjoyed corresponding and visiting with many of the college students she “adopted” while working at Memorial Hall where she was affectionately known as “Mom of M-Hall”.
Throughout her long life, Mary Lou enjoyed her family, friends, visiting, traveling, playing cards, and jigsaw puzzles. She was known for her fried chicken and Thanksgiving dressing. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joys. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary (serving for many years as its Treasurer), a member of the VFW Auxiliary, and Rebekah Lodge No. 98.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Margaret Blundell; brothers, Robert “Bob:, Harold “Bud”, Francis “Pete” and Merle Blundell; sister, Ruth Blundell Burrows; her husband, Louis and infant son, Monte.
You have free articles remaining.
Immediate survivors include her children, Merle Thornton of Chadron, Connie Thornton of Rapid City, SD, Linda Hughes and her husband Kirk (favorite son-in-law) of Crawford; grandchildren, Patrick (Jenifer) Hughes of Walnut Creek, CA, Thomas (Kelsey) Thornton of North Platte, Whitney (Jason) Saul of Glenrock, WY, and Brooke Hughes of Cheyenne, WY; great-grandchildren, Lane and Maci Saul of Glenrock; many nieces and nephews; as well as special friends Mike, Pat, Jim and Terry Birnbaum and their families.
Mary Lou's family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Crest View for their kind and compassionate care.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Chamberlain Chapel. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Chadron Rescue Unit. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
Online condolences can be made at chamberlainchapel.com.