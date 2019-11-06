Donna J. Mielke
RAPID CITY | Donna Jean Mielke truly embodied the belief that “I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me”- Philippians 4:13. At age 40 with 42 years of experience, Donna passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019 at the Regional Health Hospice House. She was surrounded by her family and departed comfortably knowing that soon she would be reunited with her late husband and soul mate, Robert (Bob) Mielke who passed away earlier that year.
During her time at the Hospice House, three things never wavered: her love for her family, especially her children, her faith in the Lord, and her smile. Strong willed and kindhearted, she spent every day till her last bringing comfort and faith to those around her.
Her love and laughter lives on through her six children, Cheryl (Tom) Wilson, Mark (Erica) Freudenberg, Craig (Melissa) Freudenberg, Bill (Jolaine) Mielke, Dennis (Sandy) Mielke, and Tom (Vicki) Mielke, sisters; Joan Crawford, Norma (Jon) Schwichtenberg, Sandi (John) King as well as their 16 grandchildren, 15 (and counting) great grandchildren and all of the family they adopted throughout their travels.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob”, and her parents.
A celebration of her life will be held in Windom, MN at a later date. If you would like to send condolences, please send them to Mark Freudenberg at 2580 Garden Ave. Waverly, IA 50677. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com