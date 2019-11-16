Milton Lee

Milton C. Lee
BEMIDJI, Minn. | Milton (Milt) Charles Lee, born Feb. 4, 1948, in Aberdeen, SD, died peacefully on Nov. 7, 2019, after a long struggle to overcome a lung condition.
At three months of age Milt was adopted by Dr. Warren M. (Doc Lee) and Margaret (Wifie) Lee of Vermillion, SD where he was raised with his older brother, Byron Lee.
Milt attended Vermillion High School and later studied theater and music at the University of South Dakota and the University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS. His father started the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park in 1946, so every summer for his first 28 years Milt was surrounded by his theater family.
Milt Lee was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Jamie Lee; his brothers John and Willie Wolff; his sisters Charlie Anne Frost and Sammy Dupris: his children, Avram Lee, Murray Lee, Lorna Lee, and Susan Cary: his stepchildren Nicci Walla, Lisa Millard, and Tom Christopherson; and 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are through the Cease Funeral Home of Bemidji, MN with services to be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 23, in Cass Lake, MN at the Pike Bay Townhall. The family requests no flowers. The full obituary and additional details are on the Cease website.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.