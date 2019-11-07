Ramona Policky
RAPID CITY | Ramona Neilson Policky passed away peacefully at 91, in her home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and dear friend. Ramona was born in her little white home in Cowley, Big Horn, Wyoming to Abigail Lindsay Crosby-Neilson and John Lawrence Neilson. She was always proud of her Wyoming heritage. Her father died at a young age leaving her mother and 3 siblings from a first marriage to raise Ramona.
She lived in many places including Cowley, Laramie, Billings, Denver, Wichita Falls, TX, Guam, Sundance, Spearfish and Rapid City. She was Salutatorian of her high school class. While attending the University of Wyoming, she met her husband, Donald Policky from Sundance, Wyoming. She had 4 children, Mark, Debra, Robert (died at birth), and Donald II.
She received an Associate Degree from the University of Wyoming in Secretarial Sciences and felt it served her well all her life. Later she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Black Hills State College in Spearfish, SD. Though she never taught in public school, she has been a teacher all her life to her children, grandchildren and in her church service. She continued to learn throughout her life, reading voraciously and staying up to date on current events until the end of her life.
She enjoyed camping in the Big Horn Mountains and many National Parks, often hauling a camping trailer by herself with children and friend, Bonnie Holyoak. Boating at Pactola Lake brought lifelong joy to Ramona. There she spent many hours swimming, watching her children ski, driving her pontoon to the end of the lake and picnicking with friends. She also enjoyed traveling across the United States and to many foreign lands.
But the most joy she had was spending time with her grandchildren reading stories, playing games and loving them unconditionally. She rarely missed a grandchild's concert, dance or music recital and attended many sporting events and Sunday dinners. There is a special place in her heart for all her nieces and nephews, especially singing with the Gardnerrosbyohnsons and spending time in Sundance with the Policky/Turners.
A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she was a true example of the Savior she loved, tirelessly serving all she knew, raising a family and serving in the Denver and Bismarck Temples. She served many years in the Primary and Relief Society organizations of The Church, traveling many miles to minister to and serve others. Family history work was her passion and she brought family together as she gathered, shared and kept scrapbooks and records about those both living and deceased.
Ramona is survived by her son, Mark and Kathy (grandchildren Darren and Michael); her daughter Debra and Greg (grandchildren Scott and Lara, , and Matthew); her son Donald and Amy (grandchildren , Tyler, Abigail, Chris and Trent) her brothers-in-law Ivan Policky and Carroll Turner, and many beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a baby son Robert, sisters Phyllis Crosby Gardner (Lincoln) and Rula Crosby Johnson (Milas), a brother Elman Crosby (Cleone), brother-in-law Robert Policky (Trudy Mae Hoskins), and sister-in-law Troyce Policky Turner (Carroll).
She was a true daughter of God, an Elect Lady and will always be remembered as someone who lived by the motto, “You do not find the happy life, You make it.” We love you and you will be in our hearts and memories until we meet again.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2822 Canyon Lake Dr.
Formal services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church with visitation one hour prior.
A private family interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, SD.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund or the Black Hills Area Council Boy Scouts of America.
Arrangements are entrusted to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Friends may leave condolence wishes in her online guestbook at www.osheimschmidt.com.