Ruth DeKnikker

Ruth Marie DeKnikker
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wisc. | Ruth Marie (Didier) DeKnikker, formerly of Black River Falls, Wisconsin and a longtime resident of Belle Fourche, South Dakota passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2019, surrounded by family, at the Grand View Care Center in Blair, WI.
Ruth was born Feb. 17, 1938 in Rosebud, SD to William and Blanche (Farmer) Didier.
Ruth was a loving mother to Patricia Holcomb, Barbara (Ken) Schreiber, Deborah (Brian) Iverson, David (Pam) Holcomb, and Donald (Lori) Holcomb. She was a grandmother to Ryan, Allan, Brett, Brock, Bobbi, Blair, Heather, and Matthew. She was a great-grandmother to many.
She was preceded in death by her mother Blanche (Farmer) Freemole; father William Didier; husband Darrel DeKnikker; brothers William Didier Jr. and Micheal Freemole, and sister Patricia (Didier) Apland.
Ruth will be missed for her spunk and quick wit. A special thanks to Grand View Nursing Home for their loving and respectful care during Ruth's stay with them.
Ruth has come to “The End of the Trail” with burial being held in Belle Fourche, South Dakota at a later date.
Toksa- achem Ee-nah, Oh- Wahn –shu- m- kinct in Oh-tah-koh-tah; Lakota Sioux for farewell mother, rest in peace.