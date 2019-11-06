David A. Sturgeon
RAPID CITY | David Andrew Sturgeon, 85, formerly of Belle Fourche, died on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
David was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Spearfish, to John and Winifred (Toan) Sturgeon.
He grew up in Spearfish and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1953. He graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1957 with a degree in geological engineering.
Dave worked in mining for Baroid throughout his career, starting in Sweetwater, Tenn.; Osage, Wyo.; and Spillimacheen, British Columbia.
He married Elaine Hafner on March 24, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City. This union was blessed with a son, John, and a daughter, Kathy.
The family lived in Osage and Colony, Wyo.; Barstow, Calif.; Onaway, Alberta; and Spillimacheen, British Columbia, following Dave's work. They moved to Belle Fourche in 1978 when Dave returned to the Baroid Wyoming Bentonite operation in Colony, Wyo. Dave retired in 1992 while serving as manager of the Colony plant. Elaine passed away Nov. 9, 1992.
Dave married Guyla (Marchiando) Baer on March 14, 1998, in Whitewood. They had gone to school together in Spearfish from first grade through high school. They made their home in Rapid City. They enjoyed traveling together, including trips around North America and Europe.
Dave liked riding motorcycles and was a member of the Gold Wing Riders and Retreads motorcycle groups. He was especially proud of his motorcycle rides to Alaska and along the West Coast. He eventually gave up his motorcycle for a convertible Mazda Miata. He also liked snowmobiling. He enjoyed the outdoors and was especially fond of trees. Dave was proud of his Irish heritage. He was a devoted online investor in retirement.
Dave cared deeply about his grandchildren and was extremely proud of their accomplishments.
Survivors include his wife, Guyla Sturgeon of Rapid City; his children and grandchildren, John (Tami) Sturgeon and Calvin and Samantha of Gillette, Wyo., and Kathy Miles and Turner and Brian of Spearfish; Guyla's children and grandchildren, David (Joanne) Baer and David Jeremiah of Whitewood, S.D., and Sherry (Richard) Grismer and Abby and Garrett of Black Hawk, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elaine; and his sister, Mary Sturgeon Hallett.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Graveside services will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
A memorial has been established to Rapid City Flames Special Olympics.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com