Verna A. Poppe
RAPID CITY | Verna Alice Poppe, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Fountain Springs Healthcare surrounded by her family and caregivers. Verna Alice was born Jan. 24, 1929 near Slim Buttes to Walter and Florence Lyons. Verna made many friends attending school in Newell. Her first job was waitressing and she purchased a headstone for her baby brother's grave.
In 1947 Verna married Willis Seitzinger and Linda Diane was born. In 1953, Verna married Glen Poppe. Verna worked at Woolworths and Glen worked at the fire department saving up money to build their dream home. Glen began P & P Dirt Co. and Verna began the Poppe legacy of five children in five years – the Poppe Kids. Verna devoted her life to her husband and children. She was a PTA mom, Twins Club member, girl scout leader, and member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Glen died in 1997 and Verna filled her days by volunteering for RSVP. Empty hours were spent with her kids, reading, sewing, walking and enjoying community activities.
Her memories will be cherished by her sister Ardee Hinzman; children Patti (Don) Mudge, Kelvin (Julie), Gretchen (Gary Swanson), Peter and Pegge (Jeff) Basham; her grandchildren Duane, Sam, Emily, AnaLea, Jessica, Josh, Jake, Kris, Marysa, and Alayna; seven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Gladys Weiland; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Verna was preceded in death by her husband Glen; daughter Linda; one grandchild; her parents; brothers; and beloved family, friends and in-laws.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at Kirk Funeral Home.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the funeral home.