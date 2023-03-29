Applications open April 4 for the Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund. The fund provides short-term financial support for individual artists, culture bearers and creative workers in South Dakota who have been impacted by an emergency.

Rapid response funds of $500 to $1,000 are available to those who meet the criteria and qualifications, as funds are available. Funds do not need to be repaid.

This emergency funding has no stipulations for usage, but typically the money is used for basic necessities such as housing, utilities, childcare, groceries and medical costs including mental health care, as well as replacing stolen or damaged supplies.

Due to limited funding, the relief fund will be open for seven weeks, after which eligible artists will be chosen based on lottery. Vetting of applicant eligibility will take place via a committee.

Special priority will be given to artists who have not previously received funding from the Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund, are citizens of one of the nine Native Nations with lands in South Dakota, and are rural residents who live in communities of less than 20,000 people.

Funding for this round of the Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund is provided by a grant from the South Dakota Arts Council.

“Inspiring creative work takes place all across South Dakota, positively impacting our communities,” said Arts South Dakota chair Stacy Braun. “However, many of these self-employed artists and performers lack support structures like paid sick leave or access to stopgap funding. The Arts South Dakota Artist Relief Fund provides important emergency funding to these creatives to help keep their careers and creative businesses moving forward in challenging times.”

Go to ArtsSouthDakota.org for more information and to apply for the Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund.