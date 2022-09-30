BIG Event, ghost busting teach girls about STEM

The annual Girl Scouts’ BIG Event shows girls of all ages how far STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) can take them.

The BIG (Believe In Girls) Event is coming up from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City. Exhibits, demonstrations and hands-on activities invite kids ages 5 and older to explore the variety of future career possibilities that are related to STEM. STEM experiences help develop critical thinking skills, increase science literacy and cultivate our next generation of innovators.

Girls and their families are invited to attend and learn about how STEM careers change the world – whether by studying the stars programming robots, building bridges, learning code, caring for animals, piloting a flight simulator and much more.

“We will have exhibitors from companies or organizations that put on science demonstrations. We’ll have interactive stations where girls of all ages get exposed to STEM and peak their interest,” said Bailey Booker, director of communications for Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizons.

“We get excited about this every year,” said Adriane Cole Dreyer, Girl Scouts membership support specialist in Rapid City. “Here in the Black Hills, we work with Western Dakota Tech and School of Mines as well as other local clubs and businesses that are very STEM-oriented or (that focus on) areas of everyday life people don’t realize encompass STEM.”

Careers as diverse as dentistry, forensics and 3D printing are STEM-related. At this year’s BIG Event, representatives from The Outdoor Campus will show how outdoor education is related to STEM, she said, and a representative from the International Dark Sky Association will talk about astronomy.

“Astronomy is science of the stars. There’s a lot more STEM that’s also user-friendly,” Cole Dreyer said. “It’s this huge science fair environment and organizations donated their time to and put on for area Girl Scouts, their friends and families.”

Cole Dreyer said the BIG Event is also an event that organizers hope will attract more girls to join Girl Scouts and inspire more adults to volunteer or find creative projects for their troops.

“With this event, we get our leaders coming. Many of our parents are also leaders and they can come and make connections and get ideas,” she said.

Adults must accompany children to the BIG Event. Admission is $8 for Girl Scouts, $10 for non-Girl Scout members ages kindergarten through grade 12, and adults and pre-kindergarten children are admitted free.

STEM-related fun takes a spooky turn later in October at Ghost Bustin’ Girl Scouts. Inspired by the movie “Ghostbusters,” girls can learn about the science behind ghosts and ghost busting. Girls can get in the Halloween spirit at this event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Girl Scouts Service Center in Rapid City. Oct. 4 is the deadline to register.

“We try to have a fun Halloween event that is STEM-inspired,” Cole Dreyer said, noting that one of the activities will be marshmallow science inspired by the infamous Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man in “Ghostbusters.”

The cost is $22 for Girl Scouts who are Brownies or older. Ghost Bustin’ Girl Scouts includes a variety of activities, snacks and a patch. The cost for adults is $5, and volunteers are needed to assist with this event.

“This is a good time to join Girl Scouts. This event is for registered Girl Scouts only. We are opening recruiting for girls and adult leaders right now,” Cole Dreyer said.

For more information about Girl Scouts, to join or learn more about volunteering, contact adreyer@gsdakotahorizons.org or go to gsdakotahorizons.org/.