Black Hills Speedway items donated to State Historical Society 

More than 4,600 negatives, slides, photographs and other materials concerning the Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City were recently added to the South Dakota State Historical Society-Archives collections.

“Automobile racing and racetrack images from the 1970s are new to our collections,” said Chelle Somsen, state archivist. “We are fortunate to have these meticulously detailed negatives, slides, and photos, which provide insight into South Dakota’s automobile racing history.”

The photographs, dating from 1971 to 1974, include images of the operations of the racetrack, extra promotional activities, the drivers and crews, the support staff, and the races. The donation also features Black Hills Speedway yearbooks, programs, newspaper clippings, and magazine articles.

The Rapid Valley Race Track was in operation by the 1940s. George and Lois Davis purchased the track in 1968 and changed the name to the Black Hills Speedway. Black Mountain Photography was authorized to operate at the speedway between 1971 and 1974 where they took images of the track, pits, and the people involved with the speedway.