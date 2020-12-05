 Skip to main content
Black Hills Speedway items donated to State Historical Society 
Black Hills Speedway items donated to State Historical Society 

Speedway

Pictured is the 1972 yearbook cover of the Black Hills Speedway. 

 Photo courtesy South Dakota State Historical Society-Archives

More than 4,600 negatives, slides, photographs and other materials concerning the Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City were recently added to the South Dakota State Historical Society-Archives collections.

“Automobile racing and racetrack images from the 1970s are new to our collections,” said Chelle Somsen, state archivist. “We are fortunate to have these meticulously detailed negatives, slides, and photos, which provide insight into South Dakota’s automobile racing history.”

The photographs, dating from 1971 to 1974, include images of the operations of the racetrack, extra promotional activities, the drivers and crews, the support staff, and the races. The donation also features Black Hills Speedway yearbooks, programs, newspaper clippings, and magazine articles.

The Rapid Valley Race Track was in operation by the 1940s. George and Lois Davis purchased the track in 1968 and changed the name to the Black Hills Speedway. Black Mountain Photography was authorized to operate at the speedway between 1971 and 1974 where they took images of the track, pits, and the people involved with the speedway.

To donate archival materials to the South Dakota State Historical Society please contact Matthew T. Reitzel, manuscript and photo archivist, at 605-773-3615 or matthew.reitzel@state.sd.us. 

The State Archives is located at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. The State Archives is currently open by appointment only Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. Contact the State Archives at 605-773-3804 or archref@state.sd.us. 

