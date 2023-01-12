Black Hills Works seeks volunteers, art instructors

The Helpline Center announced some volunteer needs in the Black Hills.

Black Hills Works

Black Hills Works provides an array of services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live, work and play in our community. Volunteers are needed to make an impact by developing a friendship, sharing a couple of hours a week and helping to create opportunities for the people supported through Black Hills Works. Going to the movies, walking around the mall, attending sporting events, going fishing, playing video games, doing arts and crafts -- the opportunities are endless. If laughing, smiling and creating a meaningful day for someone sounds rewarding, this is meant for you. To volunteer, email Carrie Moser at Carrie Moser cmoser@bhws.com or call 605-718-6207.

Black Hills Works – Suzie Cappa Art Center

The Suzie Cappa Art Center is looking for volunteers to share and teach new techniques and art mediums to the SCAC artists. Please consider sharing your talents to create opportunities for the artists to sell art while you develop personal, lasting relationships with the artists. Located in downtown Rapid City, the art center is a nonprofit studio that is a division of Black Hills Works that supports artists of all abilities. To volunteer, email Carrie Moser at Carrie Moser cmoser@bhws.com or call 605-718-6207.

Black Hills Area Council, Boy Scouts of America

The Black Hills Area Council is always looking for adults 18 or older to be volunteers in the program, including Merit badge councilors, trainers, unit leaders, program support and community service project leaders. Behind every trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, brave, clean, and reverent Boy Scout are committed volunteers who share those same traits. Volunteering has always been the very bedrock of the Boy Scouting program. Volunteering opens the door for adults to share inspiring experiences, make friendships that will last a lifetime, and put a bunch of good kids on the path to a great life. Watching kids grow is one thing — leading them through the process is a whole new experience altogether. For more information, call 605-342-2824.

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity – meal providers

Do you enjoy making delicious meals and supporting local organizations? Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is in need of meal providers who can make one meal a month for volunteers that are building homes with us. Home building takes places every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and, on average, we have about 10 to 15 volunteers on a building site. For more information, call 605-348-9196 Ext. 205.

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity – volunteer instructor

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking a volunteer to teach home maintenance classes. These classes are a program requirement for partner families in the homeownership program. A curriculum has already been developed, and there is a classroom that allows class participants to practice the skills they are learning in a hands-on setting. The class is 12 hours, which could be divided up into six two-hour sessions or two six-hour sessions. Scheduling is flexible and instructor preference will be honored. Interested volunteers should possess knowledge of and experience with routine home maintenance and be able to communicate this information to others. For more information, call Kimberly at 605-348-9196.