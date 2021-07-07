CATHIE DRAINE:A recipe for successful composting

The key to quick composting in the tires is to comminute the food scraps. Reduce the food to the smallest possible size in a food processor or by hand and make a slurry of your offerings. Add a pint or so of water and pour that into the tire tower. Cover that material with a handful or two of straw (available at the ranch and hardware stores), dried grass or green, non-weed garden trimmings. Anytime you water the garden, pause and give the tire tower composter a short drink.

We feed our tire tower almost daily in the summer and regularly but less often in the winter. Because the material in the tires is rotting slowly and steadily, the three-tire composter rarely if ever fills.

When it is time to harvest the compost, simply slide off the top tire and if it is empty, place it on the (cultivated) ground next to the other two. The bottom tire, and possibly the middle tire should be filled with lovely, sweet-smelling compost. You may find items not yet fully rotted, but that is ok. Shovel it into the wheelbarrow and it is ready to feed the garden.

There is no odor because the material is comminuted and presented in a watery slurry and is covered with a 1- to 2-inch layer of organic material (hay, dried grass, clean garden trimmings, or shredded newspaper).