CATHIE DRAINE:A recipe for successful composting

I’ve got compost on my mind. Can we make it even if we have a small garden? ‘The answer is yes, but first let’s clarify the difference between mulch and compost, as described by Wikipedia.
A mulch is a layer of material applied to the surface of soil. Reasons for applying mulch include conservation of soil moisture, improving fertility and health of the soil, reducing weed growth and enhancing the visual appeal of the area. A mulch is usually, but not exclusively, organic in nature.
Compost is a mixture of ingredients used to fertilize and improve the soil. It is commonly prepared by decomposing plant and food waste and recycling organic materials. The resulting mixture is rich in plant nutrients and beneficial organisms, such as worms and fungal mycelium.
I know far too many gardeners who lament, sometimes with cause, that they simply cannot make compost. I am one of many who have composted successfully. When we lived in Black Hawk for thirty years, the compost project was aided by contributions from the garden, a horse and a large flock of chickens in addition to household food scraps. Our large compost pile heated and steamed in the winter, and I called friends to announce its temperature, usually around 180 degrees. I had no need to turn it or use bins or other compost ‘aids.’ It was thrilling to watch it work and a joy to use.
There are many gardening families whose gardens and yards are small. There is simply no way they can generate enough organic material to compost traditionally.
Because I, like many, care deeply about the soil, care about recycling, care about maintaining a healthy and productive garden, care about avoiding excess food waste and care about feeding the soil, many years ago I went hunting for successful, small scale compost strategies.
The process that made the most sense was to develop a composting system utilizing used three 17-inch vehicle tires. There are numerous illustrations for this project on the web, but I found what I think is the most straightforward, easy and successful directions in an English garden book. Here is the process:
Choose a site in the garden, near a source of water, with easy access for the gardener, tools and material.
Check the local tire stores for three used 17” vehicle tires (cost $0.00). Thank them enthusiastically and tell them how you will use the tires. Some sources say to cut and remove the sidewalls of the tires. This is hard work with sharp tools; I didn’t do that.
Cultivate the soil beneath the planned compost site to encourage good interaction between the soil creatures and the material that is to be composted. We place all three tires on top of each other to begin and use an old grill rack as a porous lid and hold it on with a brick. (cost $0.00)
Keep a container with a lid by the kitchen sink and put into that all the fresh fruit and vegetable peelings, vegetables that have died in the refrigerator, eggshells, tea bags, coffee and tea grounds... everything from the kitchen except oil, dairy and meat products. (cost $0.00)
The key to quick composting in the tires is to comminute the food scraps. Reduce the food to the smallest possible size in a food processor or by hand and make a slurry of your offerings. Add a pint or so of water and pour that into the tire tower. Cover that material with a handful or two of straw (available at the ranch and hardware stores), dried grass or green, non-weed garden trimmings. Anytime you water the garden, pause and give the tire tower composter a short drink.
We feed our tire tower almost daily in the summer and regularly but less often in the winter. Because the material in the tires is rotting slowly and steadily, the three-tire composter rarely if ever fills.
When it is time to harvest the compost, simply slide off the top tire and if it is empty, place it on the (cultivated) ground next to the other two. The bottom tire, and possibly the middle tire should be filled with lovely, sweet-smelling compost. You may find items not yet fully rotted, but that is ok. Shovel it into the wheelbarrow and it is ready to feed the garden.
There is no odor because the material is comminuted and presented in a watery slurry and is covered with a 1- to 2-inch layer of organic material (hay, dried grass, clean garden trimmings, or shredded newspaper).
In the thirty-plus years we have done this, only once did we find a meadow mouse in residence in the tire. The weather was cold and he had found spiffy board-and-room winter lodgings. My heart was with the mouse until the cat caught him.
Any gardener can do this basic composting. The cost is zero. The physical work is minimal. The reward is great.
Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net