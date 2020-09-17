CATHIE DRAINE:A season of change in our abnormal world

I usually leave the stems and foliage of perennials alone throughout the winter to catch the snow and hopefully provide cover for beneficial insects. I trim the plants back in the spring.

Remember also that trees and shrubs prefer a fungally dominated soil and should be mulched with wood chips, which, of course, is food for the various fungi. Perennial plants and the common garden for annual flowers and vegetables prefer a bacterially dominated mulch. That would be city compost, aged manures and compost made in your own garden. The garden soil is alive and hungry throughout the winter. It will consume most of the mulch applied in the fall.

Another fall activity that is refreshingly normal is the planting of trees and shrubs. Now is the best time to get those in the ground so they can stabilize over the winter and be ready for spring. Our locally-owned greenhouses provide excellent directions for planting trees and, most important, they only carry trees and shrubs that are proven to do well here.

After the frost I went to see if the covering I had on the tomatoes saved them. It did not. But I had gathered almost 40 pounds of beautiful, ripe tomatoes for canning and 10 pounds of lovely green tomatoes to become green tomato chutney.

I look at the garden now, blackened marigolds, drooping rhubarb, and tired roses and snapdragons and smile at the fall-blooming purple waterlily colchicum just beginning to emerge to delight us. I will be delighted. Because as corny as it might sound, in all the swirl and mess of conflicting fears, hopes and assorted emotions of this ghastly unnormal year, I can be pleased by the beauty, vigor, and normal appearance of the fall blooming colchicum.

Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.

