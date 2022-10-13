CATHIE DRAINE: Adventures with comminuting compost

For the past several years I have been urging gardeners to "comminute" the organic material that they put into the compost pile. There are good reasons for this, but there is also a story.

The first part of the story is my genuine love for the Latin classes that I had in Sturgis High School in the last century. Our teacher, Mrs. Bea Knapp, showed us the magic of using an understanding of Latin as a key to vocabulary building, and all aspect of language use — reading, speaking and writing.

Further, I was keenly interested in comminute which is a word familiar to mineralogists. Look at the definition of the word as applied to mineralogy: “Comminution in the mineral processing industry is a physical pre-treatment method that involves ore milling, grinding and breaking…(to) increase the accessible surface area…(https://www.multote)."

Now, apply that process to readying material for the compost. For compost to work really well, there needs to be as many accessible surfaces as possible in or on the material that is placed in the compost. If a person takes the clean kitchen waste of vegetable and fruit peels and places it in a blender with water to make a slurry, the crucial fungi will find almost all of it as an accessible surface.

But we cannot do that with everything that we wish to compost. One could spend hours mincing peels for compost causing one’s nearest and dearest concern.

Some handy work with a knife and a very few minutes will have one comminuting like mad. I did some quick cutting on an apple to see how many surfaces of the apple I could expose to potential eager fungi without raising questions about my mental state.

Here are the results:

An intact, uncut apple has one side/surface. I cut the apple in half and set one half aside. Working with half of the apple I now had two surfaces. Cutting that in half to obtain quarters, a single quarter has three accessible sides for fungal action. Cutting one of those pieces in half to obtain an eighth of the apple and there are four surfaces.

If a person were to only cut half an apple to eighths, there would be 32 surfaces available for fungal action to rot quickly (or be changed to a quick batch of applesauce).

The point is that reducing the size of the material that you are preparing for compost is, more or less, one of nature’s laws.

It takes little time to mow leaves, to cut a handful of iris leaves into smaller pieces, and in general to break or cut the garden debris that is going into the compost pile to reduce its size as well as expose open surfaces for the fungi.

Think of the results: the fungi are ecstatic with the abundance of surfaces, the rotting will be faster, and the gardener has a new word and a new understanding of the process of rotting and the appreciation that nature works best in small surfaces.