CATHIE DRAINE: After 21 years, there is much more to come

As we enter a new year and decade, Digs begins its 21st year focusing on Rapid City gardeners, garden events, new science and trends in growing food as well as small scale garden design.
One of my favorite questions is: What have you learned that you didn’t know before? Here are some of the ideas, concepts, and projects that have become familiar in the last two decades: the friendly fungus mycorrhizae, rain barrels, raised bed structures for persons who cannot bend over, how to make and use compost, the introduction and use of hail cloth, the value of mulch and a much expanded use of containers.
The last two decades have also seen the development of popular and valuable educational events — the Pennington County Master Gardeners’ much anticipated Spring Fever event in early March, and the annual six-week gardening class, Gardening in the Black Hills, that runs through March and into April, as well as the annual, almost free Plant Share in May. Also rapidly becoming a significant player in the lives of area gardeners is the Black Hills Farmers Market on Omaha Street throughout the summer.
This year the Hill City Evergreen Garden Club will present its annual winter seminars. These are held the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Super 8 community room at 1 p.m. In January, Tanse Hermann, National Resource Conservation Service, and Andrew Snyder, both from Sturgis, will speak on no-till gardening. In February, certified plant care technician Vic Gust will speak about tree care. In March, climate change -- a topic much on the minds of many -- will be discussed by Mary Deibert of the Citizens Climate Lobby. And in April, just in time for planting, Master Gardener Jean Grode will discuss herbs.
The date for Spring Fever, sponsored by the Pennington County Master Gardeners, is Saturday, March 7. BlackHillsGarden.com will have more information about speakers and other details as well as a registration blank as soon as it becomes available, but circle the date now.
Beginning on Tuesday, March 3, and running for six weeks is the basic gardening series of classes taught by the Pennington County Master Gardeners. Two classes each evening, plus handout material, plus a break for treat, plus to chance to meet and exchange experiences with other gardeners, makes this series a bonus at $35 for the entire course. Call the Extension Hot Line at 394-6814 and, if necessary, leave a message to get your name on the sign-up list. More information regarding paying in advance will be available soon. But for now, if you are wanting to plant those seeds of knowledge and curiosity, clear those dates on your calendar and plan to be part of the 2020 class.
I have never talked with a gardener who was unwilling to learn something new. Recently Master Gardener Janet Smith showed me her copy of What’s Wrong with my Plant (And How Do I Fix It?), Deardorff and Wadsworth, Timber Press. It is an illustrated plant key. There is a first page of required reading explaining how this plant key works and then … the magic happens.
