CATHIE DRAINE: After 21 years, there is much more to come

As we enter a new year and decade, Digs begins its 21st year focusing on Rapid City gardeners, garden events, new science and trends in growing food as well as small scale garden design.

One of my favorite questions is: What have you learned that you didn’t know before? Here are some of the ideas, concepts, and projects that have become familiar in the last two decades: the friendly fungus mycorrhizae, rain barrels, raised bed structures for persons who cannot bend over, how to make and use compost, the introduction and use of hail cloth, the value of mulch and a much expanded use of containers.

The last two decades have also seen the development of popular and valuable educational events — the Pennington County Master Gardeners’ much anticipated Spring Fever event in early March, and the annual six-week gardening class, Gardening in the Black Hills, that runs through March and into April, as well as the annual, almost free Plant Share in May. Also rapidly becoming a significant player in the lives of area gardeners is the Black Hills Farmers Market on Omaha Street throughout the summer.