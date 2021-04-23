CATHIE DRAINE: Almost free plant share day set for May 22

The Annual, Almost Free Rapid City Plant Share is on the calendar for Saturday, May 22, after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. It has been a much-anticipated event by area gardeners for over 20 years. For those of us who have been part of the Plant Share, we know it is a celebration of the generosity of gardeners, and an opportunity to share extra plants, gardening tools and garden bling. It is fun and almost free.
The venue this year is the Walt Taylor building at the Central States Fairground. If the weather is unpleasant it will be held indoors. If the weather is lovely with no wind, it will be held on the large lawn, inside the fence just south of the building.
As in the past, to participate you must bring at least one plant to share which should be easy as most persons have extra plants, either thinned from the garden or started as seedlings. Each person bringing a plant will receive a colored packet of four tickets, each ticket good for one plant. The packets are numbered, and persons will be admitted to select their plants in the plant area in numerical order. An individual may purchase a maximum of 3 additional different colored ticket packets at $1 each for a total of twelve possible plants.
The schedule of the event is little changed from past years. At this time, the committee states that face masks will be required. The gates will open at 8 a.m. for participants to deposit plants and garden goods, get their ticket for four free plants and move to the waiting area. The free table will open at 9 a.m. In past years many persons have lined up early. If that is your plan, please consider bringing a folding chair or something similar for your own comfort.
There will be door prizes given out as people wait to enter the plant area. The free table, which is in the waiting area, is an opportunity for gardeners to donate their extra pots, tools, books, garden bling and possibly find just the vase, length of hose or cultivator that they have been looking for.
The committee asks that plants be potted and labeled. The plants are organized for selection in numerous categories — annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, succulents and more.
There will be some boxes available to carry away plants — although individuals are encouraged to bring their own boxes. Boxes from the local greenhouses work well.
This year there will not be refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.
There will be an education table in the waiting area. There will be information about how to make and use seed tapes, how to make and use newspaper pots, as well as examples and suggestions to recycle common items for new life as seed starting containers, cloches, and watering ‘cans’.
We have all been looking forward to the garden season for all that gardens provide — beauty, peace of mind, the harvest, the company of other gardeners. Plan to be at the Almost Free Rapid City Plant Share. Questions? Call Plant Share co-chairmen, Mary Deibert, 484-5790, or Joe Hillberry, 431-9524.
Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.