CATHIE DRAINE: Almost free plant share day set for May 22

The Annual, Almost Free Rapid City Plant Share is on the calendar for Saturday, May 22, after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. It has been a much-anticipated event by area gardeners for over 20 years. For those of us who have been part of the Plant Share, we know it is a celebration of the generosity of gardeners, and an opportunity to share extra plants, gardening tools and garden bling. It is fun and almost free.

The venue this year is the Walt Taylor building at the Central States Fairground. If the weather is unpleasant it will be held indoors. If the weather is lovely with no wind, it will be held on the large lawn, inside the fence just south of the building.

As in the past, to participate you must bring at least one plant to share which should be easy as most persons have extra plants, either thinned from the garden or started as seedlings. Each person bringing a plant will receive a colored packet of four tickets, each ticket good for one plant. The packets are numbered, and persons will be admitted to select their plants in the plant area in numerical order. An individual may purchase a maximum of 3 additional different colored ticket packets at $1 each for a total of twelve possible plants.