Few plants delight me in winter more than a pot of amaryllis showing its colorful trumpet-like flowers as the snow whirls outside. This is the season when colorful boxes of the bulbs are available in many stores.
Amaryllis bulbs usually are sold with a plastic cachepot (decorative pot cover with no hole) and a small bag of potting medium. Amaryllis like well-drained potting medium, so either put a hole in the plastic pot or use another. Follow directions to moisten the "soil" and plant the bulb with the "soil" up to the bottom half to two thirds of the bulb. Put the pot in a warm, light spot. The leaves will begin to grow in a couple of weeks, and it should bloom within two months.
When the long-lasting blooms are spent, cut the stem near the base of the plant and reduce the water a bit as it slips into dormancy.
I have five bulbs, my two "original" ones and three daughter bulbs. Mine spend the summer in their pots in the garden under the oak tree. I repot all five in the fall because the potting soil loses its vigor over time. Because I keep composting worms indoors, I can add a handful of nutrient-rich worm castings to the mix which is good for the plants.
When the blooms are done and the long, strappy leaves unattractive, remove the pots from the sunny area and let them slip into dormancy. I tend to let the leaves die back to "paper" and then remove them. Then I water my amaryllis infrequently or when I remember. It is my opinion and experience that they do well with benign neglect and enjoy the months of rest as well as the summer in the shade.
The history of the amaryllis is fascinating. One species of the genus amaryllis, the belladonna amaryllis, is native to South America. They first came to Europe with Spanish explorers in the 1500s. The Christmas amaryllis is from the genus Hippeastrum which came from South Africa. Most of the bulbs commonly sold for Christmas are grown in Holland or South Africa.
In Greek mythology, the flower was originally a quiet and shy nymph (a spirit of nature in the form of a lovely maiden) that fell in love with a shepherd, Alteo, who ignored her. She sought counsel from a local oracle and every night for 30 nights she stood at Alteo’s door and pierced her heart with a golden arrow. Her blood became the elegant red flower, amaryllis. Presumably this relationship flourished as vigorously as the plants do.
Check the local greenhouses for some super-sized bulbs which will deliver several stems of spectacular blooms.
Amaryllis is the perfect plant project for a child to grow. The bulbs are varied with lots of choices of color; the plants are hardy and very easy to bring into bloom. And it can all be done without the advice of an oracle or golden arrows, but it makes a great story.