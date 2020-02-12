CATHIE DRAINE: Ants make huge difference in ecosystem

In the recent interview with Tallamy and Roach on Away to Garden.com, Tallamy makes the point that if we could reduce our lawn sizes by half and create native environments in those areas we could (he would say must) create larger areas and corridors of native plants and flowers that would sustain our imperiled native birds, animals and insects. Yes, insects.

Tallamy refers to a presentation, “Little Things that Run the World,” given by E.O. White, the eponymous ant authority, at the opening of the invertebrate exhibit at the National Zoological Park in Washington D.C. on May 7, 1987 (read it on the Web.) White states that, based on the then most recent count, there were 42,500 species of vertebrates (including us) and 990,000 species of invertebrates (mostly insects). White comments, “If human beings were not so impressed by size alone, they would consider an ant more wonderful than a rhinoceros.”