CATHIE DRAINE: Ants make huge difference in ecosystem

I know I should be excited about catalogs and seeds, but I am not (yet). I was sidetracked by 94-year-old Sir David Attenborough, British naturalist, maker of nature documentaries and my personal hero.
LeRoy and I watched an Attenborough program on ant supercolonies on the Curiosity Stream television channel. That caused me to rethink my relationship with some ground ants that have established themselves near a bird bath in the garden.
After confirming with Patrick Wagner, entomologist at SDSU Extension in Rapid City, that the ground ants were really beneficial, I checked out “Anthill”, a novel by E.O. White who is regarded as the foremost myrmecologist (authority on ants) and requested another book on ants from the library.
Soon after, I was reading Margret Roach’s latest Away to Garden.com and found a provocative interview with Doug Tallamy, PhD, (Professor of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware) about his new book, “Nature’s Best Hope” in which he builds a convincing case that America’s fondness for vast lawns and non-native or imported plants is putting our native animals, birds and insects in peril.
About 10 years ago in Rapid City, Tallamy gave a presentation to the Pennington County Master Gardeners. His books, “Bringing Nature Home” and “The Living Landscape” taught many of us about "keystone" plants or species and more broadly the web of life. Keystone plants or species are defined as having an extremely high impact on a particular ecosystem relative to its population. (Think: milkweed for Monarch caterpillars.)
In the recent interview with Tallamy and Roach on Away to Garden.com, Tallamy makes the point that if we could reduce our lawn sizes by half and create native environments in those areas we could (he would say must) create larger areas and corridors of native plants and flowers that would sustain our imperiled native birds, animals and insects. Yes, insects.
Tallamy refers to a presentation, “Little Things that Run the World,” given by E.O. White, the eponymous ant authority, at the opening of the invertebrate exhibit at the National Zoological Park in Washington D.C. on May 7, 1987 (read it on the Web.) White states that, based on the then most recent count, there were 42,500 species of vertebrates (including us) and 990,000 species of invertebrates (mostly insects). White comments, “If human beings were not so impressed by size alone, they would consider an ant more wonderful than a rhinoceros.”
On a wonderful weekend when I could have been thumbing through catalogs I choose to learn about ant supercolonies, be reminded that ants, unless they are in your sugar bowl, are beneficial because they kill a variety of other insects and they clean their area by taking all sorts of organic material into their below-ground chambers. I found White’s excellent short speech about the "little things" and was astonished to learn, from Tallamy, how vast expanses of lawn pose a genuine threat to our birds, butterflies and insects.
I am reminded of a gentleman who described with genuine puzzlement that a small and isolated patch of wildflowers he had left alone when he mowed a large meadow did not attract the butterflies that it had when the meadow was intact. We need corridors of native growth. Patches won’t do. Ask Drs.Tallamy and White.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.