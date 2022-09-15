CATHIE DRAINE: Autumn brings changes to gardening practices

Signs of autumn are all around us. The sun has begun to move a bit south on the horizon. The patterns of morning and evening shadows have changed. The temperatures, thank goodness, have begun to drop and the night temperatures are now often in the 50s.

For us the clearest indication of changing seasons is that our sybaritic cat, Oxytocin, has forsaken a night outside and returned to his winter space — the middle of my bed.

Autumn brings with it a predictable list of things to do in the garden. This is a very good time to plant trees. Ward Upham, writing in the Kansas State Hort news, explains that the soil temperatures are still warm enough in the fall to encourage root growth before the soil freezes in winter. It is important with not only fall-planted trees but also all trees that they be watered if there are long warm spells in the winter.

Mulching is helpful as well. When applying mulch to trees, do not create a "volcano" of mulch that would rise up around the trunk of the tree. Rather keep mulch away from the trunk for about three inches and then carry the mulch out about a foot from the trunk. Mulch of straw, wood chips, dried pine needles or compost will both protect the roots from wild temperature swings and help to keep the soil moist.

I’d like to see the phrase, "clean up the garden" changed simply to "prepare the garden for winter."

The Natural Resources Conservation Service gives clear advice on the care and feeding of the garden soil especially in the fall. It is vital to keep the soil covered and undisturbed. That means to leave as much plant material as possible on the surface of the soil.

Leave the tiller in the shed, unused, so that the structure of the soil and all the beneficial micro-organisms that dwell in and support that structure can continue their work in the soil over the winter.

Equally important in the fall is to keep as many roots alive as possible in the soil. If there are perennials in the garden and most are flowers, that is simple to do. However, I would like to make the case that the roots of some of the plants we love to hate — especially creeping Jenny and sow thistle that have hardy and probing roots, do have winter value in the garden.

By all means, pull as much of the creeping Jenny as possible and cut and remove sow thistle and other offenders, but leave the roots in place beneath the soil. These roots feed beneficial creatures in the soil over the winter. They help maintain soil structure.

When growing commences again in the spring, begin the predictable spring and summer exercise of simply removing the new growth of these working weeds with a hoe. Trying to dig up some the more resistant weeds is an endless chore. Adding the deadly chemicals to your garden is costly and, many feel, ultimately one of the threats to the garden specifically and to the environment broadly. Rather, view the roots as a benefit to the soil and simply keep the top growth removed.

While the Rapid City compost is not recommended for use in gardens because of the persistent herbicide that affects broad-leafed plants, it is a valuable product to apply to lawns.

Autumn is the great gathering time for creating a compost pile. Bags of leaves are seen as treasures, and dry pines needles raked from lawns are exceedingly valuable as mulch for the winter.

So, let’s rethink what fall cleaning means and think instead of helping the garden be winter ready — the surface covered with clean and healthy plant debris and mulch, and the reassurance that there are living roots in the soil over the winter.