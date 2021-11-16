CATHIE DRAINE: Books that will help a gardener grow

It’s too late now to think of gardening and it is too early for the euphoria of seed catalog arrivals, so what is a gardener to do? I have a suggestion: read. Let’s explore three collections of books. The first group explores the results of serious mulching. The next illuminates the political, scientific and ethnobiological history of seeds and the possibility of famine. The third offers the newest research on trees and forests.

Practical and pragmatic, Ruth Stout’s book titles state her view of mulch gardening clearly. “How to Have a Green Thumb without an Aching Back”, hardcover and paperback, is available online. “Gardening Without Work for the Aging, Busy and Indolent” is available at the Rapid City library, online in paperback and on Kindle and “The No-Work Garden Book,” is available as used copies from on-line used book sources.

Stout is well known as an advocate for “no-work” gardening which she accomplished by promoting deep and year-round mulching. She was a noted contributor to Organic Gardening magazine.

Not only her organic approach to gardening, but also her cheerful and opinionated advice, has endeared her to many. While the books are a fun and easy read, her advice and concern for the soil takes on greater meaning now.

If Stout promoted her opinions and practice, the next set of books is a vault of information of great plant science, discovery, politics, abundance, starvation, famine and a plea for seed diversity. “Where Our Food Comes From, retracing Nikolai Vavilov’s quest to end famine”, is by ethnobotanist Gary Paul Nabham. Written in 2009, the book explores seed diversity and the continuing possibility of large-scale famine. It is both an homage to Vavilov and a plea to continue the study of seed diversity in the specter of famine. This book is available in the Rapid City library and online sources,

“The Murder of Nikolai Vavilov” by Peter Pringle tells the tragic story of acclaimed Russian ethnobotanist, Nikolai Vavilov. A childhood fascination with seeds and botany led the adult Vavilov to search all five continents to find the seed sources of our food. Dedicated to the reduction of the possibility of widespread famine, a tragically familiar event in Russia, Vavilov established the Pavlovsk Experimental Station and collection of seed and food plants near St. Petersburg, Russia.

Vavilov’s Mendelian approach to seeds and crops ran afoul of Trofirm Lysenko, a seriously misguided botanist, and a favorite of Stalin who favored Lysenko’s pseudo-science which caused dreadful famine.

Vavilov was ultimately jailed by Stalin and died, ironically, of starvation. He had roamed the world, dedicated to the discovery of the centers of origin of cultivated plants. This book is available from online sources.

“The Viking in the Wheat Field” by Susan Dworkin recounts the work of plant geneticists, in this case, to develop a response to a form of stem rust that appeared in Ugandan wheat fields in 1999. The book centers on the work at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center in Mexico and of Danish plant scientist, Brent Skovmand. The book illustrates the work of plant genetic researchers whose work, in the main, is dedicated to keeping our food supply robust. This book is available from online sources.

Italian researcher Stefan Mancuso has caused quite a stir in some quarters with his research on the “intelligence” of plants.

Mancuso’s newest book, “Brilliant Green” presents his observations which could fascinate some gardeners and cause others to scoff. My objection to his work, as presented in this 2015 edition, is his reluctance to use fulsome footnotes to describe his work. His notes at the back of the book simply do not explain his assumptions about plant behavior. I take no issue with his belief that plants are the base of life. However, can we really attribute sight, smell, taste, touch and hearing to plants? I don’t know. It is a fun book to read, but I struggle to call it credible science. The book is in the Rapid City library.

German forestry manager Peter Wohlleben’s newest book, “The Heartbeat of Trees,” follows his popular “The Hidden Life of Trees”. His new book is a pleasant, anecdote-filled discussion of the bond between mankind and the forests. He makes references to Mancuso’s work but focuses instead on a compelling discussion of our crucial bond with primeval forests.

Wohlleben discusses how we react to old growth forests (of which, alas, there are few). He speaks of how we respond to the quiet, the smell, the sounds, even the taste and the restorative calm of forests, suggesting this human/tree bond is vital.

His discussion of the dangers to the trees, the ecosystem, the soil and human communities of clear cutting of forests is compelling. The book is available in the Rapid City library.

The most significant recent book on trees and forests, in my view, is “Finding the Mother Tree, Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard Ph.D. She gave a riveting TED talk about how trees communicate and share nutrients. Her book is an easy-to-read mixture of her personal as well as her scientific interest in trees and forests. I think the most important discussion is her research and work on replanting forests, not as pine or spruce orchards, but as a collection of mixed tree varieties and shrubs, all of which are consistent with healthy, natural forests. The book is available at the Rapid City library.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills native and lifelong gardener. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net.​

