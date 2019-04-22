Today, April 22, is Earth Day, hopefully celebrated by over a billion people worldwide. With the world’s population at roughly 7.7 billion, it would seem that our work is cut out for us.
Some people see the future of Earth darkly, concerned about the ability of the world’s soil to feed growing populations. Some are concerned, rightly, about the loss of habitat for animals, birds, fish, insects and other members of the web of life. Some are word-weary and figure, desperately, that they won’t live to witness the horror theorized by Elizabeth Kolbert in her Pulitzer award-winning book, “The Sixth Extinction.”
As the Arctic greens up and the great Antarctic ice pack disappears into the rising sea, concern rises about conditions we well might be contributing to or causing. That puts the following question into the bright light of scrutiny and personal interrogation: Why should we care about the future state of Earth we will not live to see?
Nothing removes proaction like the truth that as individuals we are often constrained, as it were, by our personal concerns and priorities. My friend, Mary Deibert, active in the Citizen Climate Lobby activities, said she is guided by a thought, voiced by philosopher Edward Everett Hale, “I cannot do everything, but I can do something.” Mother Theresa added further dimension to the thought, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love.”
We humans do not always do a good job of investing in projects that belong to the future. Illustrations abound. How often have we heard or perhaps said that we would like the school tax lowered because we (and possibly our family) are not in school anymore. The same mindset applies to roads, infrastructure, environmental issues and more.
Sometimes we simply don’t understand the conversation. Carbon emissions. Carbon sinks. Warming and rising seas. Powerfully destructive storms. Drought. Pollution. There is no straight line to be drawn from cause to effect. It is easy, even comfortable, to think that if there is no immediate benefit to us individually; it doesn’t matter
But it does. Around the world, increasingly the voices that speak for care of the Earth are the voices of the young. They are concerned about the Earth they will inherit. I like to think that their thoughts, seemingly prescient, actually have roots in deep time.
These words from ancient Hindu Sanskrit Scriptures, 1,500 BC, the Vedas, ring true for us, our children and our children’s children: “Upon this handful of soil our survival depends. Husband it and it will grow our food, our fuel, and our shelter and surround us with beauty. Abuse it and the soil will collapse and die, taking humanity with it.”