CATHIE DRAINE:Central States Fair is a gardeners delight

It is one of the tricks of time that we remember only a line or two of songs or literature. That is the case with the phrase, “Hi! Ho! Come to the Fair.”

That sentiment first appeared in a song of the same name in 1917. It thrills me that the pleasures of the end-of-summer fair still maintain.

The Central States Fair runs from August 20 to August 29 and the days are filled with wonderful things to see and do. Visiting the Horticulture building (air conditioned) is always inspiring because it is filled with the best fruits, flowers and vegetables that our summer gardens produced.

If you plan to enter items from your garden in the fair, be certain to get a new exhibitor number (inquire at the fair office) before the fair opens. Entries in the Horticulture Division are accepted Thursday, August 19, from 4-7 p.m. and Friday, August 20, from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Entries are open to all ages 5 and up.

The horticulture exhibit opens to the public on Saturday, August 21, at noon. Exhibitors may pick up their entries (and awards) after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25.

The Pennington County Master Gardeners sponsor two afternoons of garden talks later in the week in the Horticulture building given by some of their members. These are informative, educational and fun.