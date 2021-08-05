CATHIE DRAINE:Central States Fair is a gardeners delight

It is one of the tricks of time that we remember only a line or two of songs or literature. That is the case with the phrase, “Hi! Ho! Come to the Fair.”
That sentiment first appeared in a song of the same name in 1917. It thrills me that the pleasures of the end-of-summer fair still maintain.
The Central States Fair runs from August 20 to August 29 and the days are filled with wonderful things to see and do. Visiting the Horticulture building (air conditioned) is always inspiring because it is filled with the best fruits, flowers and vegetables that our summer gardens produced.
If you plan to enter items from your garden in the fair, be certain to get a new exhibitor number (inquire at the fair office) before the fair opens. Entries in the Horticulture Division are accepted Thursday, August 19, from 4-7 p.m. and Friday, August 20, from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Entries are open to all ages 5 and up.
The horticulture exhibit opens to the public on Saturday, August 21, at noon. Exhibitors may pick up their entries (and awards) after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25.
The Pennington County Master Gardeners sponsor two afternoons of garden talks later in the week in the Horticulture building given by some of their members. These are informative, educational and fun.
On Thursday, August 26, the talks begin at 1 p.m. I will be speaking about growing succulents in the garden. Hen and chicks (sempervivum) and Heuffelii (who–FEEL–e-i) are among the most familiar, hardy, and easy to grow in our gardens. We will be discussing those as well as retail sources for information as well as sources for plants.
Growing and using herbs is a passion for many and Jean Grode will speak about how to grow and use them. She will also provide selected recipes.
For many the great delights of spring are the blooming irises. Connie Hobbs will speak about growing and maintaining these greatly loved plants.
We all know that the garden rests after the colorful flush of early as well as late spring plants. The question then becomes, how do we keep color in the garden all summer long? JoAnn Paulson is well qualified to speak on that topic and she will discuss planning a perennial flower garden for season-long bloom.
Friday’s talks expand the definition of gardening in this area. Tom Allen will speak at 1 p.m. on beekeeping to increase pollination and produce honey.
We have all been faced with a bumper harvest of summer squash or green beans, carrots and more... but what do we do with this abundance? At 2 p.m. Rhoda Burrows, SDSU Extension Educator, will offer information on harvesting and storage of vegetables.
At 3 p.m. Joe Hillberry, gardener and amateur vintner, will explain techniques, tools, and supplies for making wine from your own fruit.
Many of us feel that gardens and gardening should be accessible to all, regardless of age, ability or mobility. At 4 p.m. Lissa Marotz will discuss adaptive gardening — the tools and techniques that make the joys of gardening available to all.
Persons who have questions about their gardens or need to identify insects, plants or damage to plants will have that opportunity to speak with Master Gardeners from 12:30-1 p.m. and 5-5:30 p.m. (before and after the talks) on Friday. Bring specimens in a zipper plastic bag.
Join the crowd to enjoy this grand celebration that marks the close of summer activities. Hi! Ho! Come to the Fair!
Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net