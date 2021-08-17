CATHIE DRAINE: Change is the one constant for gardens

Time remains to carefully, thoughtfully and methodically put the garden to bed. Because we know that leaving the soil uncovered for the winter is counter-productive, consider leaving healthy plant debris on the soil as part of a cover. Let’s call it crucial clutter.

It is valuable for the soil to have living roots in it as long as possible. Try this for a simple late season cover crop: take your leftover flower and vegetable seeds and sow those in areas that have been harvested. We have enough good weather left for those seeds to germinate and grow, although probably not to maturity, until the first hard frost kills them. Those roots will remain in the soil to feed it over the winter and the foliage on the surface provides some cover.

I learned, or possibly relearned something really important this summer. At the Farmers Market the Master Gardeners were trying to unravel the frustration a gardener was having with his tomatoes. As he was wondering if he watered too often or not often enough or fertilized it too much or not enough or if it had too much sun or not enough, I heard my father’s voice from my youth, “Cathie, remember moderation in all things.”