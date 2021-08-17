CATHIE DRAINE: Change is the one constant for gardens

The news from the United Nations report, released in the early morning on August 8, is grim. Headline writers quote a riveting phrase: ‘climate change is unequivocal and unprecedented.’ I believe that the climate is changing, although like almost everyone else, I am not certain what all contributes to the change.
But that this July was the hottest in the history of planet Earth is attention grabbing, sweat provoking and frustrating. At the Farmers Market, the Master Gardeners have been explaining to concerned gardeners that possibly their tomatoes are not ripening because it is too hot. Tomatoes are happiest and most productive in temperatures between 55 and 82 degrees. When did we last have that? Christmas?
My bean plants are producing flowers but no beans. I assumed that high heat was the culprit, but New Mexico State University website explained that high night temperatures can prevent fruit set. When pollen is transferred from one flower to another, the generative nucleus in the pollen must fertilize the ovule inside the ovary. When night temperatures are high. this process fails, the seeds do not form, and the pods drop. For many of the plants it seems, it is simply too hot for sex.
Despite climate anxiety, there are plenty of signs that our gardens are preparing ‘normally’ for autumn. The key indicator for me is when the night-time temperatures begin to hover in the 50s. The message to the plants and the gardener is clear — get ready for fall... and winter.
Time remains to carefully, thoughtfully and methodically put the garden to bed. Because we know that leaving the soil uncovered for the winter is counter-productive, consider leaving healthy plant debris on the soil as part of a cover. Let’s call it crucial clutter.
It is valuable for the soil to have living roots in it as long as possible. Try this for a simple late season cover crop: take your leftover flower and vegetable seeds and sow those in areas that have been harvested. We have enough good weather left for those seeds to germinate and grow, although probably not to maturity, until the first hard frost kills them. Those roots will remain in the soil to feed it over the winter and the foliage on the surface provides some cover.
I learned, or possibly relearned something really important this summer. At the Farmers Market the Master Gardeners were trying to unravel the frustration a gardener was having with his tomatoes. As he was wondering if he watered too often or not often enough or fertilized it too much or not enough or if it had too much sun or not enough, I heard my father’s voice from my youth, “Cathie, remember moderation in all things.”
Easy to say; hard to observe. But it seems good advice in the garden. I found the source of that advice. It was the Greek poet, Hesiod, writing about 700 years BCE in a text named “Works and Days” about, you guessed it — gardening. According to Wikipedia “... the Works and Days is a farmer's almanac in which Hesiod instructs his brother Perses in the agricultural arts.” Moderation, my friend.
It is not unusual for the changes that autumn brings to dampen the enthusiasm of the gardener — the color leaves the garden, perennials tend to die back, and annuals usually have unlovely endings. Cleaning tools for winter storage does not equal the joyful anticipation of spring planting. Harvest of vegetables sometimes buffers the feeling that we have lost control of the garden... as if we ever had it.
I am certain I am not alone in wishing the garden could stay filled with color and fragrance and the sound of birds. Another Greek, Heraclitis, a philosopher, writing in the 6th century BCE observed that change is the only constant. So, the garden changes... constantly as it should.
Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net