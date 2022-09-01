CATHIE DRAINE: Climate change disastrous to backyard gardens

Even the briefest look at any media makes is clear that the climate is not only changing, it is changing toward real disaster — floods in Pakistan, a community without water in Mississippi, Lake Mead and what’s left of the Colorado River disappearing, hydroelectric power in peril, crop failures and increasingly torrential floods.

Overwhelmed by situations I cannot control, I turned my attention to my remarkably poor tomato crop this year. I know the soil is healthy, I know the plants have been watered carefully and regularly, so what’s left?

I have remarked throughout the summer that what "full sun" used to mean is not what we have in full sun now. It’s different. It’s destructive.

Slowly and after much thought and searching on the web, I have come to believe that contributing to our problems this year is not only the wretched heat, but rather the heat plus UV-B rays that are part of sunshine and have proven to be destructive to living tissue, in this case, tomatoes.

Increased UV-B radiation on the earth’s surface due to the depletion of stratospheric ozone layer is one of the changes of the current climate change pattern. (science.direct.com)

Plants are highly sensitive to UV-B radiation because of their sessile (immobile or rooted in place) nature. In plants, UV-B radiation damages cell membranes and all organelles (organized structures within a living cell), including their chloroplasts (the area in a cell where photosynthesis takes place), mitochondria (the areas in a cell where the biochemical processes of respiration and energy production occur) and DNA within the nucleus. Damage to these cell organelles, directly or indirectly affects basic plant metabolic processes, such as photosynthesis, respiration, growth and reproduction.

Consequently, UV-B damage harms crop yield and quality: (www.climate-policy-watcher.org), (www//science.direct.com).

The National Center for Environmental Health, part of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) describes ultraviolet radiation as “a form of non-ionizing radiation that is emitted by the sun and artificial sources such as tanning beds.”

We are exposed to low levels of non-ionizing radiation (the UV-B rays in sunlight) every day. The article concludes, ”Exposure to intense, direct amounts of non-ionizing radiation (UV-B) may result in damage to tissues due to heat.”

The best protection from the more harmful sun’s rays is shade, simple shade. The best protection for the garden from harmful UV-B rays is shade cloth which will lower the air temperature slightly as well as provide protection for the plants from the destructive UV-B rays.

It is possible to find on the web sources for shade cloth that also offers UV-B protection.

It is important to remember that shade whether a wide-brimmed hat for the gardener or a spiffy shade cloth with UV protection for the garden is the best protection. We know that damaging UV rays are increasingly part of the garden scene. We have the tools to protect ourselves and our plants. Now, we must use them.