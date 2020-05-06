CATHIE DRAINE: Conservation can start with your yard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I should be writing technicolor and predictable prose about the beauty of spring, the magic of sprouting seeds, and the musical morning wake up calls of the neighborhood robin. And I want to. But I am conflicted because an invitation to the garden comes draped with warnings... are you well, stay 6 feet apart, please wear a mask.

Like many, I want to share garden stories, encourage, teach, shake hands, hug, celebrate. But... .

I want to understand, in big terms, what sort of world we are living and gardening in. Haroon Rashid, an author from Jammu Kashmir, India is achieving internet prominence because of a poem he began on December 19, 2019 and finished on March 25, 2020. He calls it “We went to sleep in a different world”.

Here are some of his thoughts: “Hugs and kisses suddenly become weapons and not visiting parents and friends becomes an act of love...Suddenly you realize that power, beauty and money are worthless and can’t get you the oxygen you’re fighting for...The world continues its life and it is beautiful...I think it is sending us a message. ‘You are not necessary. The air, earth, water, and sky without you are fine. When you come back, remember that you are my guests, not my masters.’”